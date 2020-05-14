Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court next week.
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court next week.
News

NAMED: 40 people ‘appearing’ in Roma Magistrates Court

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
14th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Roma Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court next Tuesday, March 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Barbour, Sonia Lee, Mrs

Bentley, Brett James

Bienke, Clinton James

Blake, Joedyn James

Boon, Cameron Michael

Bound, Chloe Julie, Miss

Brooker, Liam Trent

Burns, Roseanne Lee

Clifford, Deatch Samual

Cooke, Justin Brian

Couchy, Nathan Cyril James

Delaney, Bowdie Steven Richard

Derrick, Nicholas Harley, Mr

Fraser, Robert Raymond

Hall, Joshua Kenneth, Mr

Hayman, Maurice Peter

Herbener, Hannah Mary

Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance

James, Kyle Richard John

Justrandy, Bruce Alan Peterson

Kemp, Keith

Khadka, Pratik

Klaas, Robert Jeffrey

Lake, Melinda Alison

Lake, Myanna Rose

Mailman, Shawn Todd

McKellar, Edward James, Mr

Mitchell, Mervyn John, Mr

Mitchell, Troy Henry

Nolan, Dallas Peter

Oliver, Rose Marie

Ramsey, Liam Paul

Sergent, Michael Andrew Arthur

Titsas, Marc Anthony

Turnbull, Nigel Robert, Mr

Walker, Dallas James, Mr

Weribone, Gordon Albert

Wyman, Kelvin Shane

Wyman, Leah Sherrie

Yates, Wade Dominic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

        premium_icon Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

        Business Business advocates are campaigning for further considerations to be given to small businesses in regional and remote areas.

        • 14th May 2020 5:00 AM
        LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        premium_icon Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        News Job opportunities slashed in half last month but it's not all gloom

        GALLERY: Taabinga year 1 students are excited to be back

        premium_icon GALLERY: Taabinga year 1 students are excited to be back

        News ‘Why are you excited to be back at school?’ We asked year one students.