NAMED: 54 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Wednesday September 22, 2020.

Abel, Andrew Scott

Alberts, Christopher Lawerence Jai

Albury, Jalam Wade

Bayley, Robert Charles

Beltrame, John Joseph

Blair, Richard James Daniel

Bridges, Richard Ian

Byers, Liam Norman Gene

Carlo, Steven Arnold

Castle, Sandra May

Chambers, Olga Lucille

Clarke, Simon David Thorley

Cobbo, Rolland Frank

Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James

Combo, Cecilia Anne

Cowan, Matthew Trent

Davidson, Tamara Yvonne

Douglas, Takeera Sandra

Dowling, Daniel Alfred Kenneth, Mr

Fisher, Maurice Glen Roy Carl

Fisher, Tiesha Phonea Faith

Georgetown, Alexander Jasper Charles

Georgetown, Marion Sally

Georgetown, Rasheeda Mae

Goltz, Delores Maree

Grant, Michael James

Green, Wayne Robert

Griggs, Brody Bryan

Langton, Jack Richard

Law, Joshua Harry

Malone, Daniel Jeremiah

Mcdonald, Mitchell Charles

Mcnaughton, Scott James

Morgan, Takeera

Jake Jefferson

Robinson, Peter Andrew

Seymour, Julie Ann

Shute, Brian Terrence

Smith, Jakob Elliott

Stevens-Power, Scott Victor

Sullivan, Cathryn Pearl

Sullivan, Coby Charles

Tran, Peter

Twaddle, Quinama Renee Rachel

Van Oostveen, Dwayne Phillip

Warner, Liscene Bella

Watcho, Steven Alfred

Watson, Jordan Paul V S

Watson, Mullie Tremayne Jack

Weazel, Sylvia Rose

Webb, Christopher William Arthur

Wilson, Sholto Benjamin Keegan

Woods, Jessica Rosemary Amelia