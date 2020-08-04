NAMED: 61 people appearing in Murgon Court
EACH week a number of people face Murgon Magistrates Court on a range of different charges. Here are all 61 people facing court today.
Aitken, Sam William, Mr
Albury, Thomas George
Anderson, Eric Allan
Barry, Jason
Beckett, Andrew Leslie, Mr
Bell, Emmett Wayne
Bond, Allan
Bond, Allan James
Bond, Allan James
Bone, Dale Clarice
Bone, Dale Clarice
Boney, Glynn Frances
Brady, Jason James
Burnett, Jay Scott
Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms
Chamberlain, Joanne Lee
Chapman, Desma Rita
Chapman, Nahum Glen Joel
Cobbo, Jackson Darren Norman
Cobbo, Jackson Darren Norman
Davidson, Elizabeth Janice, Miss
Douglas, Kristal Patricia
Duncan, Elizabeth Jade
Duncanson, Aaron Brett
Fisher, Clem Howard Dennis
Fisher, Josef Thomas, Mr
Fisher, Maurice Glen Roy Carl
Fisher, Mikira Geanita
Gadd, Yolandie Evonne Patricia
Georgetown, Daniel Keith Raymond
Grace, Remy Anthony
Grant, Michael James,
Gray, Archie James
Gray, Martika Margaret
Gyemore, Erica Alana Carmel
Hopkins, Tareek Benjamin Norman
Jacobs, Irene Amanda Lee
Jeffrey, Wayne John
King, Victor Samuel
Kummerow, Graham Bernard
La Macchia, Anthea Tarna
Langton, Bohkeen Liam
Marr, Jason Christopher, Mr
Meiers, Christine Marie
Meiers, Grant George
Meiers, Grant George
Monagle, Tayla Maddie, Ms
Morgan, Donella
Mortimer, Sheryl Leigh
Munro, Tamieka Lee
Nolan, James Gregory, Mr
O’Neil, Jared Leslie Andrew
Purcell, Lewis, Mr
Robertson, Stevie-Lee
Sandow, Karen Laverne
Shepherd, Gary John
Smith, Shannon Benjamine, Mr
Spanton, Bjordie
Spanton, Bjordie
Walsh, Stevie Cassandra Ann, Miss
Walsh, William Raul
Watcho, Neil Russell Samuel
Watson, Jordan Paul V S, Mr
Watson, Jordan Paul V S, Mr
Weazel, Thomas Clayton
Wessling, Noreen Carol
Wigg, Steven Graham
Woodhead, Jacob Andrew