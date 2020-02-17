Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIST OF NAMES: Here are all 14 people due to appear inside Kingaroy District Court today.
LIST OF NAMES: Here are all 14 people due to appear inside Kingaroy District Court today.
News

NAMED: All 14 people appearing in District Court today

Kate McCormack
17th Feb 2020 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kingaroy District Court is in for a busy day with 14 people due to appear for a range of decisions, indictment presentations, mentions and trials.

The list of names is as follows:

Gregory Ah-Quee (Decision)

Alistair Anning (Indictment Presentation)

Robert Castle (Indictment Presentation)

Isaiah Colonel (Indictment Presentation)

Jason Condon (Indictment Presentation)

Ian Galley (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Marthinus Linde (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Kristy Marshall and Kacee Oberle (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Barry Parkes (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Nigel Williams (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Michelle Tanner (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Steven Kennedy (Trial)

Benjamin Howard (Reserve Trial)

district court list kingaroy courthouse kingaroy crime kingaroy district court
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        premium_icon VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        News Authorities declare house fire a crime scene as investigations continue.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        premium_icon The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        Rural Rain comes too late for Granite Belt farmers

        Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        premium_icon Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        News Labor MPs can ‘raise anything they like’ as Jackie Trad anger mounts