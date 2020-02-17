NAMED: All 14 people appearing in District Court today
THE Kingaroy District Court is in for a busy day with 14 people due to appear for a range of decisions, indictment presentations, mentions and trials.
The list of names is as follows:
Gregory Ah-Quee (Decision)
Alistair Anning (Indictment Presentation)
Robert Castle (Indictment Presentation)
Isaiah Colonel (Indictment Presentation)
Jason Condon (Indictment Presentation)
Ian Galley (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Marthinus Linde (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Kristy Marshall and Kacee Oberle (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Barry Parkes (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Nigel Williams (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Michelle Tanner (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Steven Kennedy (Trial)
Benjamin Howard (Reserve Trial)