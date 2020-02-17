NAMED: All 14 people appearing in District Court today

LIST OF NAMES: Here are all 14 people due to appear inside Kingaroy District Court today.

THE Kingaroy District Court is in for a busy day with 14 people due to appear for a range of decisions, indictment presentations, mentions and trials.

The list of names is as follows:

Gregory Ah-Quee (Decision)

Alistair Anning (Indictment Presentation)

Robert Castle (Indictment Presentation)

Isaiah Colonel (Indictment Presentation)

Jason Condon (Indictment Presentation)

Ian Galley (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Marthinus Linde (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Kristy Marshall and Kacee Oberle (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Barry Parkes (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Nigel Williams (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Michelle Tanner (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Steven Kennedy (Trial)

Benjamin Howard (Reserve Trial)