Crime

NAMED: All 44 people facing Nanango Court today

Dominic Elsome
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
EVERY fortnight a number of people appear in Nanango Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Thursday, July 30.

Adams, Michael James, Mr

Argent, Jemma Louise

Barlow, Scott Matthew, Mr

Baylis, Andrea Renae, Miss

Beck, Rion Dillard, Mr

Boyle, Nyssa Emily, Miss

Cantwell, Nathan George, Mr

Day, Clinton Leonard

Dirago, Jamie Lee

Doeland, Maerie Leslie, Mrs

Dubois, Ammon Patrick

Flores, Nathaniel Dane Kevin, Mr

Garven, Glen Martin

Gorringe, Gemma Margaret

Hamilton, Michael John

Hart, Kenneth Walter

Hennighan, Dale Patrick

Holloway, Trent James, Mr

Kusari, Pamela

Law, Nikolas John David

Lougheed, Mark Colin

Macdonald, Kristopher Kennith, Mr

Madeley, Jennifer Susan

Mcbride, Crystal Lea

Mcgregor, Jacob Paul, Mr

Mcsweeney, Jamie Cameron

Merritt, Kaylah Aimee Leigh

Middleton, Jayshon Anthony

Moyle, Shane Michael

Parnell, Lisa Maree

Popov, James Scott

Quaife, Nicholas William Logie

Riordan, Rebecca May

Rodgers, Christopher Rubon, Mr

Rose, Adam Gordon

Rowbotham, Amy Carol

Shepherd, Cameron Clive

Shreiweis, Mark Ashley, Mr

Simmonds, Stephen William, Mr

Strokarck, Jasmyn Jan

Terry, Cristel Ann, Miss

Wade, Jason Ross

Wood, Gregory Duane, Mr

Wright, Peter Joseph

court lists daily law list nanango magistrates court
South Burnett

