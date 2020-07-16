Menu
59 people will face Nanango Magistrates Court today. File Photo.
NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

Holly Cormack
16th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
EVERY week a number of people appear in Nanango Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Thursday, July 16.

Anthony, Emily Grace, Miss

Ashton, Brett Thomas

Baarsoe, Troy Cameron

Bailey, Catherine Mirree, Miss

Balla, Michelle Caroline, Ms

Barlow, Scott Matthew, Mr

Bean, Shiloh, Miss

Beck, Rion Dillard, Mr

Bernardin, Jodie Louise

Black, Rodney Christopher, Mr

Bryant, Christopher Robert

Buchholz, Kaleb James

Buchholz, Kaleb James

Buttle, Sergio Clive

Coulton, Sharon Lee

Cudmore, David Ross, Mr

Dubois, Ammon Patrick

Falla, Andrea Lori

Faulkner, Jon Richard Thomas, Mr

Faulkner, Jon Richard Thomas, Mr

Faulkner, Sonny Christopher, Mr

Franklin, Annmarie, Mrs

Garven, Glen Martin

George, Robert Brett

Glindeman, Roslyn Joyce, Miss

Handsley, Donna Anne, Miss

Harcla, Shaun William, Mr

Hepe, Brent Leslie Thomas, Mr

Hood, Michel John-Bruce

Hurst, Jacki Michelle

Jackson, Brendon John, Mr

Jewson, Luke Anthony, Mr

Mason, Jade Carmen-Ann, Mrs

Mathieson, Lauren May, Miss

Mcdonald, James Lee, Mr

Mcdonald, Steven Lee

Mcgregor, Jacob Paul, Mr

Mellema, Daniel John

Miller, Monica

Miller, Monica Jean Leanne, Miss

Nowack, Peter John

Oldfield, Katherine Louise

Platt, Jamie Alexander, Mr

Pratt, Hayden Russell

Reed, Allan Ian

Reilly, Martina Catherine

Robertson, Alan Mark, Mr

Rosk, Oleg, Mr

Schloss, Magan Sarah

Smith, Jennifer Jean

Spillane, Andrianne Maree

Sullivan, Steven James

Taylor, Luke Samuel, Mr

Trimble, Mitchell John

Webb, Caroline Maree

Webb, Rodney George

Weeks, Mitchell Francis Liam

Wells, Holly Jade, Miss

Woodward, Desmond John

