NAMED: All the people facing court today

CHARGED: 16 people are due to appear before the Kingaroy and Murgon Magistrates courts today on a myriad of charges including trafficking of dangerous drugs.

DESPITE Queensland Courts responding to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing a range of changes to court operations, 16 people are still due to appear before court today for a myriad of charges.

The names due to appear today are as follows:

Kingaroy Magistrate Court list for Tuesday, April 21:

Mr Richard Snyder Button

Mr Desmond Paul Chapman

Mr Mark Anthony Daley

Mr Brendin Luke Dodd

Reyce Tyrone Liedtke

Murgon Magistrate Court list for Tuesday, April 21:

Denzel Eric Charles Carlo

Sandra May Castle

Mr Duane Edwin Fisher

Mrs Alyson Imelda Gayton

Zephaniah Herbert Graham

Caleb Dwayne Langton

Jamie William Matthews

Mr Kevin James Nicol

Jonte Andrew Samual Speedy

Perry Vince Tapau

Reginald Joseph Webb