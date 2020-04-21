Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: 16 people are due to appear before the Kingaroy and Murgon Magistrates courts today on a myriad of charges including trafficking of dangerous drugs.
CHARGED: 16 people are due to appear before the Kingaroy and Murgon Magistrates courts today on a myriad of charges including trafficking of dangerous drugs.
News

NAMED: All the people facing court today

Kate McCormack
by
21st Apr 2020 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE Queensland Courts responding to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing a range of changes to court operations, 16 people are still due to appear before court today for a myriad of charges.

The names due to appear today are as follows:

Kingaroy Magistrate Court list for Tuesday, April 21:

Mr Richard Snyder Button
Mr Desmond Paul Chapman
Mr Mark Anthony Daley
Mr Brendin Luke Dodd
Reyce Tyrone Liedtke

Murgon Magistrate Court list for Tuesday, April 21:

Denzel Eric Charles Carlo
Sandra May Castle
Mr Duane Edwin Fisher
Mrs Alyson Imelda Gayton
Zephaniah Herbert Graham
Caleb Dwayne Langton
Jamie William Matthews
Mr Kevin James Nicol
Jonte Andrew Samual Speedy
Perry Vince Tapau
Reginald Joseph Webb

kingaroy magistrates court magistrates court murgon magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Big challenges ahead for new council

        premium_icon OPINION: Big challenges ahead for new council

        Opinion South Burnett Times journalist reveals why she thinks it’s going to be an uphill battle for councillors.

        Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        premium_icon Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        Education Education Queensland works to prevent homeschool crash repeat

        Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        premium_icon Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        Business Regional, tourism bosses alarmed by Virgin collapse