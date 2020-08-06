NAMED AND SHAMED: Kingaroy drink and drug drivers

A number of people faced drug and drink driving charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week. File Photo.

A number of people faced drug and drink driving charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week. File Photo.

FROM verbally abusing officers to fleeing police on foot, a sordid variety of drink and drug driving offences were dealt with through the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.

Benjamin Lurton faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with drink driving and obstructing police.

The court heard on March 26, 2020, police visited Lurton’s property after witnessing his vehicle drive at high speed through a roundabout on Haly Street.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, police visited his address to administer a breath test, however he refused, telling police to “get the f-k out of my house”.

He was subsequently arrested, and when eventually tested, produced a reading of 0.126 – double the alcohol limit.

Lurton was charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit and two counts of obstructing police officers in the performance of their duties.

He entered a plea of guilty for all three charges. For the driving offence he was convicted and fined $650, which has been referred to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

For obstructing police, he received a fine of $300, which has likewise been referred to SPER.

John Derek Goodman entered a plea of guilty to three charges before the court on Monday.

At 1.40pm on May 25, 2020, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Stewart Valley Drive at Goodger.

Goodman blew a mid-range blood alcohol reading of 0.176 and was also found with 1.6 grams of cannabis in his possession.

The 46-year-old was convicted and fined $1000 for the drink driving charge, which has been referred to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.

For possessing a small amount of cannabis, Goodman was convicted and fined $200.

Diego Alejandro Cardona entered a plea of guilty to a number of charges before court on Monday.

Cardona, along with his partner, Prudence Alexandra Rose, attempted to escape on foot after their vehicle was intercepted by police in Nanango.

The 31-year-old was charged for allegedly drug driving, possessing drug utensils for use, learner driver unaccompanied, and learner driver not displaying L plates.

For driving while under the influence of drugs, the Tugun man received a hefty fine of $1200 and a 12 month disqualification from driving. For possessing an ice pipe, he was fined $300.

For failing to display L plates and driving unaccompanied as a learner, Cardona was convicted and not further punished.

Terence Morony plead guilty to one charge of drink driving before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Western Australian man was driving on a Kingaroy street when he was intercepted by police on February 5. After he blew a low reading of 0.051, Morony told officers he didn’t realise he’d still be over the limit after consuming alcohol the previous night.

He was convicted and fined a total of $300 and disqualified from holding a licence for one month.