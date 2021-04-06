NAMED AND SHAMED: Kingaroy drug, drink drivers exposed

Here’s a new list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety of road users at risk in the South Burnett region. File Photo.

Here’s a new list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety of road users at risk in the South Burnett region. File Photo.

From hitting a joint and then hitting the road while on a suspended sentence to blowing three times the legal alcohol limit, here are six South Burnett men and women who faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving.

The South Burnett Times hopes this list will deter anyone considering getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

CONVICTIONS RECORDED:

Brenton Johanne Brandtner pleaded guilty to two charges before the court, including driving with an illicit drug present in his saliva and failing to display L plates as a learner driver.

According to Sergeant Stevens, Brandtner was intercepted while driving along Youngman Street, Kingaroy, at 11.44am on February 19.

“He tested positive for prescribed drugs and he said he smoked cannabis a few days before,” he said.

“I note the defendant is on a suspended jail term which has been extended three times.”

Magistrate Sinclair activated the defendants suspended sentence, but since the charges he pleaded guilty to were for unlike offending, he was immediately released on parole.

Brandtner was fined $600, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver‘s license for six months.

He was fined $250 for the L plate offence, which was also referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

Ross Andrew Phillott pleaded guilty to three charges before the court including two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva and driving unlicensed.

According to Sergeant Stevens, the two drug drive offences date back to February 6, West street, and February 10, Jellicoe street, after police intercepts in Toowoomba.

The defendant was also charged with driving unlicensed in Toowoomba on February 17.

For the first offence, Magistrate Sinclair fined Phillott $350 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a license for one month.

For the second offence, he was fined $400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for three months.

For the final offence, he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for two years.

The fines were referred to SPER and convictions recorded on his traffic history.

Lydiah May Phoenix pleaded guilty to driving on Thorn Street, Kingaroy, while a relevant drug was present in her saliva.

“She said she’d smoked cannabis about two weeks prior,” Sergeant Stevens said.

Magistrate Sinclair fined Phoenix $400, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a license for three months.

A traffic conviction was recorded.

NO CONVICTIONS RECORDED:

On February 19, Shantelle Amanda Brandtner was found to have illicit drugs in her system while overseeing a learner driver.

According to police prosecutor Barry Stevens, Brandtner was intercepted while travelling along Youngman street in Kingaroy.

“She said she’d smoke a relevant drug a couple of days earlier,” Sergeant Stevens said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Brandtner $400, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a license for three months.

Geoffrey Ian Brown pleaded guilty to driving on Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy, while under the influence of alcohol.

“The defendant was intercepted at 7.30pm on a Saturday night,” Sergeant Stevens said.

A subsequent breath test recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.170, more than three times over the limit.

“At 0.170, you're something like eight times more likely to have an accident, and as you may be aware, if you have an accident when under the influence of liquor you’re not covered by your insurance,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“It really is a very risky thing to do.”

Brown was fined $1000, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for nine months.

Ricky Adam Willmot pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his system.

At 4.15pm on January 25, Wilmot was intercepted by police while driving on River Road in Kingaroy.

“He said he smoked cannabis the other week,” Sergeant Stevens said.

Magistrate Sinclair fined the defendant $350, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a license for one month.