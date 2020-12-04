NAMED: Drug drivers sentenced in Kingaroy Court

Here is the list of drug drivers who recently appeared in Kingaroy Court. Picture: Alison Wynd

DRUG driving offences continue to be some of the most frequently dealt with inside Kingaroy Magistrates Court. Here is a list of those who have recently pleaded guilty to getting behind the wheel with drugs in their system.

DYLAN PATRICK LANGHEIM

On October 30, 2020, police intercepted Dylan Patrick Langheim, 27, while driving along Haly Street at Kingaroy.



Police Prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Langheim, who was on a provisional license at the time, took a hit of meth and cannabis before getting behind the wheel that morning.

Langheim pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug present in his system before Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

His defence lawyer Jay Rose said her client suffers from anxiety and depression, as well as a learning disability. After going off his prescribed medication, Ritalin, he began using cannabis and methamphetamine soon after.

“With respect to his traffic history, this is his third offence in five years. He’s had previous convictions from December 2019 and January 2019,” Ms Rose said.

“A probation order may assist him in the reasons behind his offending, given a fairly poor driving history for a man of his age.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair convicted and fined Langheim $750, which was referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a period of six months.

“As Ms Rose has observed, this is the third time you’ve been convicted of this offence,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Here you are spending your disability pension on drugs and then driving a car.”

The conviction was recorded.

GARY CHARLES McFARLANE

Gary Charles McFarlane, 55, pleaded guilty to three charges before the court, including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, and driving with a relevant drug present in his system.



On October 12, 2020, police intercepted McFarlane while driving along Chinchilla Wondai Road at Tingoora. Subsequent testing revealed he’d taken a hit of cannabis.

A search of his vehicle found three grams of cannabis in the back pocket of the car seat, which the defendant told police he’d “grown himself”.

On November 4, a search warrant at Wilkesdale property located a 35cm cannabis plant, 15 grams of cannabis, and a grinder.

Ms Rose said McFarlane served in the air force for 20 years and suffered a car crash eight years ago, which broke his neck.

He has since used cannabis to medicate the pain.

Magistrate Sinclair fined McFarlane $750, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a license for one month.

No convictions were recorded.

DANIEL JASON THOMPSON

On October 29, 2020, police intercepted Daniel Jason Thompson while driving along Mary Street at Kingaroy. A subsequent test revealed he’d gotten behind the wheel after taking a hit of cannabis.



Thompson pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug present in his system before Kingaroy Court.

Magistrate Sinclair convicted and fined Thompson $350, which was referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

JEFFREY NEALE TURNER

On October 30, Jeffrey Neale Turner was intercepted by police while driving along Glendon Street at Kingaroy and charged with drug driving. Sgt Gangemi said Turner had taken a hit of cannabis before getting in the driver's seat.



He pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug present in his system before the court.

Magistrate Sinclair convicted and fined Turner $250, and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month.