NAMED: Everyone facing Cherbourg and Murri courts today

The full list of everyone appearing before Cherbourg Magistrates Court and Murri Court today.

The full list of everyone appearing before Cherbourg Magistrates Court and Murri Court today.

EVERY fortnight a number of people appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court and Murri Court.

Here's a list of everyone appearing on February 26, 2020:

Albury, Thomas George

Chapman, Cyril Nicholas John

Davidson, Ian Daniel

Davidson, Trevor Ralph

Davies, Cedric Septimus Ernest

Dynevor, Anthony Samuel

Fisher, Duane Edwin

Georgetown, Noel Patrick

Gyemore, Shacair Andrew

Gyemore, Shacair Andrew Paul

Hopkins, Lewis Linsay Patrick

Isaacs, Darren Godfrey

Jacobs, Charles Arthur

Muckan, Luke John

Phineasa, Kevin Floyd Ashley

Priestley, Kalatena Inez Joan Pegath (Murri Court)

Purcell, Lewis

Purcell, Sherrie Nicki (Murri Court)

Walsh, Jolene Ethel

Watcho, Steven Alfred

Watson, Elaine Fay (Murri Court)