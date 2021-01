NAMED: Everyone facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

Here are the 45 names due to appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, Januray 11, 2021. File Photo.

EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, Monday, January 11, 2021.

Andrewartha, Mitchell Peter

Bennett, Ashley John

Bissell, Maria Janelle

Brooks, John Francis

Carr, Phillip

Chacko, Roy

Chapman, Nathan

Charrington, Bradley Raymond

Clevens, Jeffrey Alexander Richard

Coleman, Harley Cedrick

Conomos, Paul Gregory

Crook, Paul Frederick

Ellul, Tyson Alexander

Eustace, Jesse Claire Sarah

Flood, Joshua Keith

Gatti, Joe

Gott, James Gary

Green, Gary Anthony William

Grice Andrews, Tayla Joy

Hall, Nathan Andrew

Hill, Robert Allan Charles

Hockins, Rory William

Hogan, William Thomas

Howie, Jade Andrew

Hutchinson, Breaze Amba

Jurgensen, Damian James

Kapernick, Jonathon Neville

Kemp, Katelyn Peggy

Kingdom, Rhiannon Kathleen

Langton, Janita Ann Maree

Lee, Naomi Helen

Morrison, Tegan Joy

Nash, Shania Rose

Owens, Mark William

Peacock, Luke David

Peppinck, Michael Ashley

Richards, Zachary William

Skvaridlo, Joshua Mark

Smallwood, Michael Patrick

Stolzenberg, Benjamin David

Strickland, Luke Tyson

Sullivan, Guy Alan

Swan, Nicholas Wayne

Washington, Shanon Leath

Williams, Allan Kenneth, M