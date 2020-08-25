NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today
EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Bayley, Robert Charles
Beltrame, John Joseph
Bond, Allan James
Bond, Davonne Desmond Gerald
Dennis Paul
Carlo, Steven Arnold
Cash, Lachlan James Adam
Castle, Sandra May
Chapman, Nathan
Colonel, Joel Lloyd, Mr
Colonel, Leon Harry
Colonel, Leslie Ted Patrick Lloyd
Davidson, Daniel Joseph
Dowling, Geoffrey William
Dudfield, Ryan James
Dynevor, Shane Cecil
Fisher, Duane Edwin,
Frahm, Jacob James Kingsley,
Fulton, Michael Alexander Darnell
Georgetown, Cynthia Alice
Georgetown, Danielle Diane, Miss
Georgetown, Elvie Ethel, Ms
Goltz, Delores Maree
Grant, Michael James, Mr
Hegarty, Matthew Ralph, Mr
Hill, Vileisha Paulene, Ms
Kapernick, Gregory Noel, Mr
Langton, Jack Richard
Laughton, Nicholas Michael
Long, Thomas Ashley
Mickelo, Leanne Faye
Morgan, Donella
Morgan, Takeera
Peters, Jake Jefferson
Porter, Ashley James
Schmidt, Evan Polson
Seckold, Joylene Marlene
Shailer, Melanie Jane
Shute, Brian Terrence, Mr
Stolzenberg, Kaleb Jack
Sullivan, Joseph Broderick, Mr
Tapau, Isiah Russell
Twaddle, Quinama
Walsh, William Raul
Watcho, Raylene Lee, Miss
Watson, Allan Richard
Weazel, Sylvia Rose
Williams, Patrick Colin
Willmot, Constance, Mr
Wragge, James Albert Charles, Mr
Weazel, Hughie James, Mr