NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

A full list of everyone appearing in Murgon Magistrates Court today. (Picture: File)

A full list of everyone appearing in Murgon Magistrates Court today. (Picture: File)

EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Bayley, Robert Charles

Beltrame, John Joseph

Bond, Allan James

Bond, Davonne Desmond Gerald

Dennis Paul

Carlo, Steven Arnold

Cash, Lachlan James Adam

Castle, Sandra May

Chapman, Nathan

Colonel, Joel Lloyd, Mr

Colonel, Leon Harry

Colonel, Leslie Ted Patrick Lloyd

Davidson, Daniel Joseph

Dowling, Geoffrey William

Dudfield, Ryan James

Dynevor, Shane Cecil

Fisher, Duane Edwin,

Frahm, Jacob James Kingsley,

Fulton, Michael Alexander Darnell

Georgetown, Cynthia Alice

Georgetown, Danielle Diane, Miss

Georgetown, Elvie Ethel, Ms

Goltz, Delores Maree

Grant, Michael James, Mr

Hegarty, Matthew Ralph, Mr

Hill, Vileisha Paulene, Ms

Kapernick, Gregory Noel, Mr

Langton, Jack Richard

Laughton, Nicholas Michael

Long, Thomas Ashley

Mickelo, Leanne Faye

Morgan, Donella

Morgan, Takeera

Peters, Jake Jefferson

Porter, Ashley James

Schmidt, Evan Polson

Seckold, Joylene Marlene

Shailer, Melanie Jane

Shute, Brian Terrence, Mr

Stolzenberg, Kaleb Jack

Sullivan, Joseph Broderick, Mr

Tapau, Isiah Russell

Twaddle, Quinama

Walsh, William Raul

Watcho, Raylene Lee, Miss

Watson, Allan Richard

Weazel, Sylvia Rose

Williams, Patrick Colin

Willmot, Constance, Mr

Wragge, James Albert Charles, Mr

Weazel, Hughie James, Mr