The 31 names due to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today.
Crime

NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

Holly Cormack
20th Oct 2020 8:30 AM
EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Bligh, James Dodd

Bond, Isaiah

Bryant, George Edward

Cash, Lachlan James Adam

Chapman, Cyril Nicholas John

Chapman, Nahum Glen Joel

Chapman, Nathan

Cobbo, Rakyce Kenneth

Ellul, Tyson Alexander

Fisher, Andrew Simon

Fisher, Phil Alwyn

Frahm, Jacob James Kingsley

Gadd, Anthony James

Gadd, Darnell

Georgetown, Floyd Rex Aubrey

Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine

Kember, Zechariah

Leedy, Jerome Joel

Lindenberg, Kyle Shane

Luck, Elizabeth Eva

Mickelo, Leanne Faye

Moore, Clayton Michael

Reimers, Jason Edward

Sawyer, Emma Louise

Shepherd, Gary John

Sullivan, Kenneth Charles

Walsh, William Raul

Watson, Jordan Paul

West, Troy Jackson

Wigg, Steven Graham

Wilson, Luke Peter

        'I do burnouts to relieve stress': Kingaroy hoon sentenced

        Sparky's horror discovery of 15 snake skins in roof

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

