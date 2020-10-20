NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today
EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Bligh, James Dodd
Bond, Isaiah
Bryant, George Edward
Cash, Lachlan James Adam
Chapman, Cyril Nicholas John
Chapman, Nahum Glen Joel
Chapman, Nathan
Cobbo, Rakyce Kenneth
Ellul, Tyson Alexander
Fisher, Andrew Simon
Fisher, Phil Alwyn
Frahm, Jacob James Kingsley
Gadd, Anthony James
Gadd, Darnell
Georgetown, Floyd Rex Aubrey
Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine
Kember, Zechariah
Leedy, Jerome Joel
Lindenberg, Kyle Shane
Luck, Elizabeth Eva
Mickelo, Leanne Faye
Moore, Clayton Michael
Reimers, Jason Edward
Sawyer, Emma Louise
Shepherd, Gary John
Sullivan, Kenneth Charles
Walsh, William Raul
Watson, Jordan Paul
West, Troy Jackson
Wigg, Steven Graham
Wilson, Luke Peter