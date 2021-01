NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

Here are the 28 names due to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today. File Photo.

EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Anderson, Motu

Bone, Kenneth William

Boole, Tristin Reginald

Byers, Liam Norman Gene

Chapman, Nathan

Combo-Saunders, Eric Shadrack Ezra George

Ewart, William Ian

Fisher, Iziah Graham Vince

Godwin, Jeffrey Alfred Charles

Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine

Henry, Grant William

Johnson, Zeke Matthaeus

Jones, Zachary Brennan

Kilby, Raymond Anthony

Langton, Janita Ann Maree

Law, Joshua Harry

Lowe, Ty James

Mitchell, Angela Louise

Petty, Bradley Haydon

Platt, Cindy Michele

Purcell, Bryshon Francis

Regan, Aaron Paul

Seymour, Mark Andrew

Simpson, Jackson Alexander

Simpson, Kiera-Lee Rose

Stolzenberg, Benjamin David

Weazel, Joseph Duncan

Whitmore, Tanya Louise