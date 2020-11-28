Menu
NAMED: Man charged over alleged Bundaberg terror plot

Megan Sheehan
28th Nov 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM
THE 29-year-old Kepnock man arrested and charged yesterday for allegedly planning a terrorist act in Bundaberg has been revealed as James Michael Waugh.

He is facing one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts following a Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team (QLD JCTT) investigation.

This offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The man is expected to face Brisbane Arrest Court today.

It will be alleged in court that he was planning to undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training.

Investigators became concerned about threats police allege the man made towards a member of the public and executed a search warrant at a property in Kepnock on November 3.

A number of electronic devices and a notebook were seized by police at the address for evidentiary purposes.

It will be alleged the electronic devices contained documents indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism.

Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be. The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

afp bundaberg editors picks kepnock terrorism charges
