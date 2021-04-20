NAMED: Kingaroy P-plater busted drug driving twice in 24hrs

Tyler Dean Seaward faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court for drug driving twice in 24 hours. Photo/Facebook.

A South Burnett man narrowly avoided actual time behind bars after police nabbed him driving with drugs in his system twice in a 24 hour period.

Standing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Tyler Dean Seaward, 24, pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva and driving within a 24 suspension period.

At 6.30pm on January 24, police intercepted a Nissan Utility driving along King Street in Kingaroy.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the defendant, who was on a provisional license at the time, had a hit of meth and cannabis before getting behind the wheel.

At 5.35pm the next day, the defendant was caught driving along Haly Street within the 24 hour suspension period, this time following a hit of cannabis.

Sergeant Gangemi said Seaward's history shows four previous drug driving convictions, as well as a drink driving conviction within the past five years.

"He's placed himself in a position where actual imprisonment is within range," he said.

The defendant was represented by Jay Rose of Rose Gold Legal.

"He commenced smoking marijuana at the age of 18 and also used methamphetamine occasionally since about that age," Ms Rose said.

"Since the charges in January, he has engaged with some alcohol and drug counselling with Lives Lived Well.

"He's also voluntarily sold his vehicle.

"He's been without a vehicle for over two months, so he would not be tempted to drive again."

In relation to the first offence, Ms Rose said Seaward was dropping his partner's sister off to a friend's place.

In relation to the second offence he informs he was going to get groceries.

"No one factor overrides the other," Magistrate Barry Barrett said.

"Your past history doesn't override the other sentencing factors, nor do your personal circumstances.

"So there's a balance that needs to be struck.

"Your history is poor for someone of your age and you need to be deterred, as do others."

With respect to each count of driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva, Seaward was sentenced to four month periods of imprisonment, which are to be served concurrently.

Each term was wholly suspended for a period of 15 months.

For driving within the 24 hour suspension period he was fined $500, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for six months.

Convictions were recorded.