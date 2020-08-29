NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

Ten people were charged in Murgon Magistrates Court for posessing alcohol in a restircted area. (Picture: File)

Ten people were charged in Murgon Magistrates Court for posessing alcohol in a restircted area. (Picture: File)

SEVERAL people were appeared at Murgon Magistrates Court for possessing alcohol in Cherbourg.

The Cherbourg alcohol restricted area is the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire including all public and private places.

This includes the banks of the Barambah Creek bounding the community and the waterway where it passes through Cherbourg.

The maximum amount of alcohol a person can carry in Cherbourg is one carton of 30x375 ml cans of light or mid-strength beer.

Joylene Marlene Seckold

On August 25 Seckold was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found her in possession of a five grams of cannabis, two bottles of Jim Beam and a bottle of Vodka.

Seckold was fined $600, the seized items were forfeited and no convictions were recorded.

Leon Harry Colonel

On August 25 Colonel was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit and failing to take reasonable care in respect of a syringe or needle.

Police found Colonel in possession of ten vodka double black cans, four vodka cruiser bottles and a needle and syringe.

He was fined $350 and convicted for the drug offence.

Cynthia Alice Georgetown

On August 25 Georgetown was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found her in possession of a bottle of black Galliano, a bottle of whisky, a bottle of tequila and two UDL cans.

Georgetown was convicted and fined $500 and the seized items were forfeited.

Leslie Ted Patrick Lloyd Colonel

On August 25 Colonel was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found Colonel in possession of a one litre bottle of vodka.

Leslie was convicted and fined $250 and the seized items were forfeited.

Shane Cecil Dynevor

On August 25 Dynevor was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found Dynevor in possession of a slab of Jim Bean and Bourbon cans and a six pack of Corona cans.

Dynevor was fined $150 and no convictions were recorded.

Geoffrey William Dowling

On August 25 Dowling was charged possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found him in possession of a ten pack of vodka cruisers.

Dowling was convicted and fined $150 and the seized items were forfeited.

Thomas Ashley Long

On August 25 Long was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found him in possession of a slab of Jim Beam.

Long was convicted and fined $150.

Constance Willmot

On August 25 Willmot was charged for possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

Police found Willmot in possession of a slab of XXXX strong cans, a bottle of rum and six cans of Bundaberg Rum.

Willmot was convicted and fined $400.

Stevie Cassandra Ann Walsh

On August 4 Walsh pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

On May 8 police intercepted a vehicle that had a can of Bundaberg rum and cola.

Police confiscated the drink and the 23-year-old was fined $75.

Glynn Frances Boney

On August 4 Boney pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

On May 30 police intercepted a vehicle in Cherbourg that contained two cans of UDL vodka and two vodka milkshakes.

Boney was fined $150 on a four month good behaviour bond.