A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
News

NAMED: Man released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th May 2020 4:00 PM
KEITH Kemp has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

The 69-year-old Roma man who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via video link from the Brisbane correctional facility on Tuesday was released on bail.

Kemp is facing one charge of making child exploitation material, three charges of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of unlawful stalking.

He has been in custody since September 16, 2019 which is the date police intercepted him.

Kemp has been granted bail on the conditions that he will not have access to the internet other than for the purposes of emailing, banking and legal proceedings.

Kemp who is yet to enter his pleas for the charges has had his case adjourned for mention on July 7 at 9am in the Roma Magistrates Court.

