NAMED: Six Burnett drivers who drove under the influence

Six people were charged with drug or drink driving in Kingaroy Court this month. (Picture: File)

Six people were charged with drug or drink driving in Kingaroy Court this month. (Picture: File)

IN AN effort to reduce the number of drink and drug drivers on the road, each month the South Burnett Times publishes a list of everyone who faced court with driving under the influence charges.

These are the names of six drivers who got behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Kingaroy.

Samantha Jayne Kapernick

Kapernick pleaded guilty to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva or blood.

On August 21 police intercepted the defendant driving on Haly Street.

A subsequent drug analysis showed cannabis in Kapernick’s system.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month, was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

Shane Adiar Freriechs

Freriechs pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was in his saliva or blood.

On May 2 2020, police intercepted his vehicle and a subsequent drug analysis showed he had cannabis in his system.

Freriechs was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two months, fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

Zachary James Valentine

Valentine pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the no alcohol limit while the holder or a provisional licence.

On August 22, police intercepted the defendant driving on Tara Kogan Road, Tara with a reading of 0.039 when the holder of a no alcohol limit licence.

Valentine was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months, fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

Alexander Frederico Morelli

Morelli pleaded guilty to one count of driving while over the general alcohol limit.

On 27 May 2020, police intercepted Morelli driving a utility vehicle along Double Island Drive in Rainbow Beach and a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.051.

Morelli was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month, however was granted a work licence for that month.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was not recorded.

Corey Cross

The South Burnett teenager has been fined after he got behind the wheel of a car while over the general alcohol limit, crashing into a tree.

Cross pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit and one charge of driving a motor vehicle other than as allowed under an interlock condition at Kingaroy magistrates court.

For the drink driving offence Cross was fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

For driving without an interlock device, Cross was fined $250 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

Blake James Soper

Soper pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit,

On September 5 2020, police intercepted the defendant driving a vehicle driving on Coonar Beach.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.077.

Soper was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for the period of one month, however was granted a work licence.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was not recorded.