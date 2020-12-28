NAMED: South Burnett mums behaving badly in 2020

These seven mischievous mums faced South Burnett courts this year on a range of charges. File Photo.

EACH week South Burnett parents who flout the law appear before our local courts on a range of charges - whether it be stealing, brawling or drunkenly slapping a cop in the face.

Here is a list of mums who have faced up to the questionable choices they've made this past year.

Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

A big night out on the town landed a young Deception Bay mother in Kingaroy Magistrates Court after she drunkenly assaulted a police officer, striking her in the face three times.

Kyrah Mary Sager, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges including one count of commit public nuisance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a driver‘s licence (demerit point disqualified), and two separate charges of serious assault of police officers.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court that on Friday, March 6 at about 11.30pm police went to the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy and witnessed Sager acting extremely intoxicated.

The court heard when police tried to engage with Sager, she called them “c--ts” and ”scum” resulting in the public nuisance charge.

Sager continued to attempt to go back towards the rear hotel entry but was continually stopped by police before she began to make threats towards the police officer saying, “I‘ll f---ing knock your head out”.

Sergeant Gangemi said police told Sager to stop making threats, before she proceeded to slap a female police officer with an open hand to her left cheek, causing pain.

“She (Sager) was subsequently arrested and she kicked out to avoid being arrested,” Sgt Gangemi said.

“The final serious assault occurred on 12:55am on March 7 when she (Sager) was being moved from the watch house.”

“She used a closed right fist and punched (the same female officer) in the upper left cheek again causing pain and discomfort. She was further restrained and walked back to her cell, but she again rushed at the same police officer and struck her on the left side of her face.”

Magistrate Louisa Pink ordered Sager be placed on a probation period of 12 months and her driver‘s licence be disqualified for a period of six months.

Burnett mum of six disqualified from driving until 2024



A 28-year-old woman will not be able to get behind the wheel until 2024 after she appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court earlier this year.

The mother of six and former drug user pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including two counts of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, and one count of a domestic violence order breach.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said the defendant was charged with her latest driving without a licence offence late last year.

She said the defendant was already disqualified from obtaining a licence when police intercepted a car she was driving along the D‘Aguilar Highway near Woodford on December 30.

Magistrate Pink convicted and fined the defendant $300 for the DVO breach.

For each of the driving without a licence, disqualified by the court charges, she was fined $500 and disqualified from obtaining a licence for a period of two years, which adds up to four years off the roads.

She was convicted and fined $200 for failing to produce a motor vehicle.

For possessing a used utensil or pipe and driving without a licence, she was convicted and not further punished.

Football club fight leads to brawl in supermarket



A midweek grocery shop ended in an assault charge for a Nanango mother after she punched another woman in IGA.

Jasmine Ann Smallwood, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 18.

Sgt Gangemi said the incident occurred around 3pm in the afternoon on July 21, 2019 when Smallwood‘s partner and the victim’s partner were engaged in an altercation at the IGA store in Nanango.

“The victim has run into that (altercation) and the defendant has stepped in front of her and punched her once to the right side of the face with a left closed fist,” he said.

“There were no ongoing injuries and it was all captured on CCTV.”

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the incident arose due to an ongoing dispute between the two families which originated at Smallwood‘s teenage son’s school.

“Violence is never the answer and I'm told that you accept that but I also take into account the mitigating features and all of the circumstances,” Magistrate Louisa Pink said.

Ms Smallwood was convicted and fined $250.

Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods



A 44-year-old woman fronted court this year after she asked a shop attendant to look after her stolen goods.

On December 3, 2019, Lorraine Rachel Davidson was shopping at Wayne’s World, Kingaroy.

The court heard she bought a number of items and later came back and asked a shop attendant to take care of her bags while she did some more shopping.

“While the attendant was placing the bags behind the counter, they noticed there was a number of items in there that had not been paid for that belonged to the shop,” Sgt Gangemi said.

“There were some cleaning liquids, some coffee, air fresheners and Christmas decorations.”

Davidson was fined $150, and the conviction was recorded.

Woman hides stolen goods in pram



A woman who hid $28 worth of electronics in her pram received a suspended prison sentence this year.

Emma Burnett pleaded guilty to the stealing charge and driving without a licence in Murgon Magistrates Court on December 11.

Sgt Stevens said the 25-year old woman had proceeded to head to the electronics department in Kingaroy Big W at around 10.50am on July 24.

The court heard she had stashed away a phone charger and a phone cable in the bag of her pram and proceeded to leave the store without any attempt of paying.

In reading out the evidence, Sgt Stevens said the woman had been on a two-year probation for a dishonesty-related offence, when she stole the items.

The court heard Burnett was previously before the court in November 2016 for a stealing offence, where she was placed on a two year probation.

In relation to the driving offence, Burnett was fined $450 and her licence was disqualified for six months.

All convictions were recorded.

NOT CONVICTED

Speeding mum rams into farm fences with police in pursuit

A Kingaroy woman angered two farmers after she crashed into their fences while driving unlicensed and speeding.

Lila Kay Burnette, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges before Murgon Magistrates Court, including disobeying the speed limit, driving without due care or attention, and driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the defendant was detected around 1.34pm on April 1, driving along Chinchilla Wondai Rd.

It was alleged Burnette was travelling around 127km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The court heard after the defendant was detected, an officer flashed his front head lights to grab her attention, stating he didn‘t have sufficient time to activate his emergency lights.

Court documents indicated police had attempted to catch up to Burnette, when she turned onto J Hunters Rd.

“Police were not able to get close enough to activate their emergency lights,” Sgt Stevens said.

“Three kilometres along the road police saw she came to a stop in the paddock, where they ascertained she drove about 33m through two barbed wire fences and scrub, before coming to a stop.”

When asked about her driving she said she didn‘t see the police flash their lights, and was on the way to her parents place, Sgt Stevens told the court.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Burnette $600 for all three charges, and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

