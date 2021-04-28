Named: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

There‘s no shortage of people in the South Burnett willing to produce or supply dangerous drugs - here are the locals who have gone through the courts. File Photo.

There‘s no shortage of people in the South Burnett willing to produce or supply dangerous drugs - here are the locals who have gone through the courts. File Photo.

From a mother being caught trying to send opioids through the post, to a man being captured on CCTV fist-bumping fellow inmates after smuggling drugs into the police watch-house, there’s no shortage of people in our community who produce or supply dangerous drugs in the South Burnett.

Here are some of Burnett‘s drug suppliers or and producers who have been through the court system recently.

CONVICTIONS RECORDED:

South Burnett mother tried to send opioids through the post

A Burnett mother of two young boys could be heard yelling in relief outside a courtroom, after she narrowly avoided spending time in a prison cell.

Lisa Maree Parnell faced Kingaroy District Court on March 2, charged with supplying a dangerous drug.

It was alleged that some time between August 14 and 23, Parnell posted a letter containing 33 Buprenorphine tablets – a form of opioid.

The letter was intercepted by Australia Post as a suspicious item and police became involved – discovering Parnell‘s fingerprints on the envelope.

Parnell was sentenced to nine months in prison, with immediate release on parole.

“That is designed to provide you with support and guidance and supervision towards maintaining the positive indications that you were recently given in relation to abstaining from drug abuse and doing something more positively with your life,” Judge Gary Long said.

Parnell could be heard yelling in relief after being released from the dock and leaving the court.

FULL STORY HERE:

Durong drug raid uncovers guns, ammo, cannabis plants

A Durong man has narrowly avoided jail after he was caught in possession of firearms, ammunition, dangerous drugs while already serving a probation order.

Brett Roland Burke pleaded guilty to one count of possessing ammunition, one count of possessing shortened firearms, one count of producing dangerous drugs, one count of unlawfully possessing category A weapons and one count of breaching a probation order.

On December 15, 2020 at 1.30pm police executed a search warrant at a Durong address where they found three rifles, a box of ammunition and two cannabis plants.

For breaching probation Burke was convicted and fined $500.

He was fined $1000 and sentenced to one month imprisonment to be served concurrently for each weapon offence, suspended for 12 months.

For producing cannabis he was fined $350 and for the ammunition he was convicted and not further punished.

All items sized items were to be forfeited and convictions were recorded on all charges.

FULL STORY HERE:

CCTV captured fist bump after watch house drug smuggle

A Kingaroy man pleaded to a magistrate for a second chance at freedom after CCTV footage captured him supplying drugs to two co-offenders, before celebrating their successful shoot up with a fist bump.

Appearing via video link before Kingaroy Magistrates court, Jude Bauer pleaded guilty to eight charges including unlawfully possessing Buprenorphine, unlawfully possessing OxyContin, two counts of supplying Buprenorphine to another person, supplying a hypodermic syringe to another person for use in connection with administering a dangerous drug, possessing a spoon used to connection with administering a dangerous drug, obstructing a police officer, and possessing a hypodermic syringe and failing to take all reasonable precautions to avoid danger to the life, safety and health of another.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced Bauer to three months imprisonment, which was immediately suspended for a period of 18 months.

“I‘m going to deal with you on the basis that you were arrested without planning this, and the drugs were on you at the time of your arrest,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“And as a result of possessing these drugs and sharing them with the other prisoners, which is quite a serious offence, you’ve spent 85 days in custody.”

Convictions were recorded.

FULL STORY HERE

Judge blasts South Burnett meth dealer and father

A single father narrowly avoided spending time in prison after he supplied meth in the Burnett while addicted to the drug himself.

Mark Holton, 53, faced Kingaroy District Court on Monday, February 15, on two charges of supplying a dangerous drug and possession of a mobile phone used in the commission of a crime.

The court was told in May last year, police executed a search warrant at the single father‘s home where they found clip sealed bags that contained 0.1 grams of methylamphetamine, used needles and syringes that had not been appropriately disposed of, and a glass pipe among other things.

Holton‘s mobile phone was also seized.

While the minor drug possession was dealt with in Kingaroy Magistrates court, analysis of his phone led to Holton being charged with supply charges.

On the first count of supply, Holton was sentenced to six months in prison, nine months for the second count of supply, and three months for possessing the phone.

His term was then suspended for three years.

FULL STORY HERE:

Mark William Owens appeared before the Kingaroy District Court for breaching a suspended sentence. Photo/Facebook.

Kingaroy dad sold meth to a friend, faces a potential jail term

A Kingaroy man luckily escaped spending Christmas behind bars for careless drug offences, instead of piling another six months on top of his suspended jail sentence.

Mark William Owens, 25, was convicted back in May, 2019, for supplying methamphetamine to a family friend, earning himself $150. Standing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, he received a six month prison sentence, which was suspended for a period of two years.

In the Kingaroy District Court hearing, prosecutor Alex Stark appeared on behalf of the Crown. He said Owens appeared before the court in relation to a breach of that sentence, namely he was found in possession of cannabis and drug utensils in July of this year.

Owens entered a plea of guilty to both breaching charges.

Mr Stark said although the charges were minor, being a breach of a suspended sentence, they are punishable by imprisonment.

Judge Geraldine Dann extended Owens‘ suspended sentence by a further six months.

“I want to impress upon you that the judge sitting at this bench, if you come in here again, may well look very sternly on your situation. So you must be aware of that in terms of how you manage your life going forward,” she said.

Convictions were recorded.

FULL STORY HERE

Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

AN “incomplete quadriplegic” was sentenced to a suspended prison term for producing meth he claimed was to avoid regular enemas.

David Adolf Kuchtin pleaded guilty to ten offences and was sentenced at Kingaroy District Court on August 20.

The charges related to a search warrant executed on December 21, 2016 at Kuchtin‘s home.

During the search police discovered a laboratory Kuchtin admitted he had used a day prior to produce methamphetamine.

Taking into account his circumstances and plea of guilty, Kuchtin was sentenced on the charge of producing a dangerous drug to 18-months imprisonment, wholly suspended for a term of 18 months.

FULL STORY HERE

NO CONVICTIONS RECORDED:

After 163 grams of cannabis were located at her address, Sarah Haigh admitted she's been supplying people with cannabis in exchange for completing chores around her house. Photo/Facebook

WEED FOR WORK: Woman trades pot for help around the house

A LOCAL snake, rat and dachshund breeder landed herself in court after police located 163 grams of cannabis at her home, which she‘d been using as payment in return for household chores.

Sarah Emily Lorraine Haigh pleaded guilty to five charges before Murgon Magistrates Court on October 20, 2020, including possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing unauthorised explosives, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, namely a book.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Haigh on a nine month probation order and no conviction was recorded.

FULL STORY HERE

Workplace poisoning leads Kingaroy man down dark path

A KINGAROY man charged with dealing drugs, including to a 17-year-old, turned to selling cannabis after Duboisia poisoning forced him into unemployment.

Graham Tony James, 42, pleaded guilty to 28 charges before Kingaroy District Court on November 19, 2020, including 27 counts of supply and one count of supplying to a minor over a three-month period last year. He supplied a total of 32 grams to 7 people during this time.

Judge Geraldine Dann said, given the circumstances, she was “willing to accept remorse and acceptance of responsibility”.

James’ was placed on an 18 month period of probation and must complete 200 hours of unpaid community service within the next 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

FULL STORY HERE

Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

A Wattle Camp man began growing his own weed to “self-medicate” with, as he did not want to associate with drug dealers.

Police discovered eight large cannabis plants in the man’s home during a search warrant which lead to the elderly man facing court on drug charges.

Andrew Michael Cope, 61, had an exemplary record before he was charged with production and possession of cannabis as well as possessing a pipe and bong for use of smoking cannabis, possessing two water cans used in the production of cannabis and possessing tainted property, namely a stolen street sign.

The Jobseeker recipient fronted Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13, after police executed a search warrant on his home on December 22, 2019.

Cope pleaded guilty to the five charges.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair accepted Cope’s explanation for his possession of the drugs.

“I accept that these plants were not grown for a commercial purpose, in fact quite the opposite – to stay out of the drug trade,” Mr Sinclair said.

Cope was fined a total of $500 on all charges, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.

FULL STORY HERE





Originally published as Named: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed