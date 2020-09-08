Menu
All 36 people appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court today, September 8, 2020.
Crime

NAMED: The 36 people facing Murgon court today

Holly Cormack
8th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Here is everyone scheduled to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today, September 8, 2020:

Abel, Andrew Scott

Alberts, Christopher Lawerence Jai

Blair, Richard James Daniel

Bligh, James Dodd

Bond, Norman Daniel Blake

Burnett, Jay Scott

Byers, Liam Norman Gene

Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James

Combo, Cecilia Anne

Davidson, Ian Leslie James

Davidson, Starla Alexandra

Ewart, William Ian

Fisher, Duane Edwin

Fisher, Maurice Glen Roy Carl

Fulton, Michael Alexander

Gadd, Anthony James

Gadd, Darnell

Gilbank, Jolen John

Gray, Archie James

Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine

Hayes, Andrew Colin

Kapernick, Gregory Noel

Leedy, Jerome Joel

Luck, Elizabeth Eva

Meiers, Grant George

Morgan, Donella

Munro, Tamieka Lee

Murray, Carmel Jacqueline Fay

Oberle, Kacee Maddison

Pantano, Mark E

Pitt, Tylisha Sarah Maree

Reimers, Jason Edward

Stevenson, Keith Buchanan

Weazel, Thomas Clayton

Webb, Christopher William Arthur

Woods, Jessica Rosemary Amelia

South Burnett

