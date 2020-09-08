NAMED: The 36 people facing Murgon court today
Here is everyone scheduled to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today, September 8, 2020:
Abel, Andrew Scott
Alberts, Christopher Lawerence Jai
Blair, Richard James Daniel
Bligh, James Dodd
Bond, Norman Daniel Blake
Burnett, Jay Scott
Byers, Liam Norman Gene
Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James
Combo, Cecilia Anne
Davidson, Ian Leslie James
Davidson, Starla Alexandra
Ewart, William Ian
Fisher, Duane Edwin
Fisher, Maurice Glen Roy Carl
Fulton, Michael Alexander
Gadd, Anthony James
Gadd, Darnell
Gilbank, Jolen John
Gray, Archie James
Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine
Hayes, Andrew Colin
Kapernick, Gregory Noel
Leedy, Jerome Joel
Luck, Elizabeth Eva
Meiers, Grant George
Morgan, Donella
Munro, Tamieka Lee
Murray, Carmel Jacqueline Fay
Oberle, Kacee Maddison
Pantano, Mark E
Pitt, Tylisha Sarah Maree
Reimers, Jason Edward
Stevenson, Keith Buchanan
Weazel, Thomas Clayton
Webb, Christopher William Arthur
Woods, Jessica Rosemary Amelia