NAMED: The 50 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

ALL 50 NAMES: Here is every single person due to face Kingaroy Magistrate Court today.

ALL 50 NAMES: Here is every single person due to face Kingaroy Magistrate Court today.

DESPITE the increased precautions in place around the state’s court rooms, 50 people are due to appear in Kingaroy magistrate court today for a combined total of 472 charges.

The list of charges include fraud, breach of bail conditions, possession of dangerous drugs and drug utencils, indecent treatement of a child under 16 and rape.

Sweeping court operation changes in response to virus

Courts across the state have been advised to take new precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new systems will endeavour to cut down on the transport of prisoners, reduce face time in courts, cut back the number of people present in court rooms and push to deal with matters via phone and writing where possible.

Defendants in custody who are legally represented will have their appearance excused while those aren’t represented will appear via video link.

According to the new practice directions, legal representatives and other parties, including unrepresented defendants, can utilise either electronic adjournment or written requests to seek a specific date or make other requests.

Here is the list of all 50 people due to appear in court, whether they appear in person or via phone and/or video links:

1. Michael Keith Andersen

2. Matthew James Axleby

3. Miss Toni Lee Beaumont

4. Miss Billie-Jo Agnes Maree Bell

5. Mr Kale Lyndon Cafferman

6. Robert David Castle

7. Mykell Dean Chapman

8. Jeffrey Alexander Richard Clevens

9. Mr Mark Anthony Daley

10. Mr Matthew Robert Edwards

11. Joshua Keith Flood

12. Ryan Joshua John Green

13. Melissa Ann Harm

14. Mr Paul Peter Hesketh

15. Mr Michael William Hinds

16. Charles Anthony Hoger

17. Liam Francis Hollowood

18. Bernard James Hunter

19. Dempsey Robert James Jacobs

20. Miss Amanda Marie Jensen

21. Ashlee Marie Karla

22. Jamie Lee Karla

23. Mr Berend Klazema

24. Brody Laurence Guy Leclerc

25. Dailin Liedemann

26. Jesse Anthony Madden

27. Kyle Anthony Millar

28. Miss Jasmine Moore

29. Kathleen Helen O’Brien

30. Arianna Antanina Offord

31. Mark William Owens

32. Jess Tiarne Quirey

33. Mr Ronald Charles Reed

34. Mr Aussie Stan Lewis Rose

35. Koby Frances Rowe

36. Kyrah Mary Sager

37. Ian Jeffrey Sandow

38. Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson

39. Miss Renae Gloria Sutherland

40. Bruce Alexander Taylor

41. Gavin Wayne Tessmann

42. Miss Sonia May Thompson

43. David John Tolson

44. Miss Rebekah Louisa-May Treveton

45. Mr Jason Phillip Turner

46. Jay Lee Wadsworth

47. Mr Dominic Paul Watkins

48. Peter David Watkins

49. Mr James Matthew Watson

50. Kenneth Andrew Whitson