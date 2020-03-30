NAMED: The 50 people appearing in Kingaroy court today
DESPITE the increased precautions in place around the state’s court rooms, 50 people are due to appear in Kingaroy magistrate court today for a combined total of 472 charges.
The list of charges include fraud, breach of bail conditions, possession of dangerous drugs and drug utencils, indecent treatement of a child under 16 and rape.
Sweeping court operation changes in response to virus
Courts across the state have been advised to take new precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new systems will endeavour to cut down on the transport of prisoners, reduce face time in courts, cut back the number of people present in court rooms and push to deal with matters via phone and writing where possible.
Defendants in custody who are legally represented will have their appearance excused while those aren’t represented will appear via video link.
According to the new practice directions, legal representatives and other parties, including unrepresented defendants, can utilise either electronic adjournment or written requests to seek a specific date or make other requests.
Here is the list of all 50 people due to appear in court, whether they appear in person or via phone and/or video links:
1. Michael Keith Andersen
2. Matthew James Axleby
3. Miss Toni Lee Beaumont
4. Miss Billie-Jo Agnes Maree Bell
5. Mr Kale Lyndon Cafferman
6. Robert David Castle
7. Mykell Dean Chapman
8. Jeffrey Alexander Richard Clevens
9. Mr Mark Anthony Daley
10. Mr Matthew Robert Edwards
11. Joshua Keith Flood
12. Ryan Joshua John Green
13. Melissa Ann Harm
14. Mr Paul Peter Hesketh
15. Mr Michael William Hinds
16. Charles Anthony Hoger
17. Liam Francis Hollowood
18. Bernard James Hunter
19. Dempsey Robert James Jacobs
20. Miss Amanda Marie Jensen
21. Ashlee Marie Karla
22. Jamie Lee Karla
23. Mr Berend Klazema
24. Brody Laurence Guy Leclerc
25. Dailin Liedemann
26. Jesse Anthony Madden
27. Kyle Anthony Millar
28. Miss Jasmine Moore
29. Kathleen Helen O’Brien
30. Arianna Antanina Offord
31. Mark William Owens
32. Jess Tiarne Quirey
33. Mr Ronald Charles Reed
34. Mr Aussie Stan Lewis Rose
35. Koby Frances Rowe
36. Kyrah Mary Sager
37. Ian Jeffrey Sandow
38. Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson
39. Miss Renae Gloria Sutherland
40. Bruce Alexander Taylor
41. Gavin Wayne Tessmann
42. Miss Sonia May Thompson
43. David John Tolson
44. Miss Rebekah Louisa-May Treveton
45. Mr Jason Phillip Turner
46. Jay Lee Wadsworth
47. Mr Dominic Paul Watkins
48. Peter David Watkins
49. Mr James Matthew Watson
50. Kenneth Andrew Whitson