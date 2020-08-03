Menu
A total of 66 people will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today. File Photo.
Crime

NAMED: The 66 people facing Kingaroy court today

Holly Cormack
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
EACH week a number of people face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on a range of different charges. Here are all 66 people facing court today.

Atkins, Jaimee-Leigh, Miss

Barkle, Joshua Leslie, Mr

Blanch, Tahlia Jane, Miss

Boyle, Nyssa Emily, Miss

Brough, Scott James

Cardona, Diego Alejandro

Carroll, Ashley Mccloud

Carseldine, Jason Taylor

Chapman, William Wilfred Ferny

Cherry, Jade Hugh

Currie, Christopher Lee, Mr

Day, Arron Alexanda Gary

Deng, Dhiem Kuot

Fleming, William Harold Douglas

Goodman, John Derek

Green, Gary Anthony William, Mr

Grice Andrews, Tayla Joy, Miss

Grice-Andrews, Peta Kathleen

Hafemeister, Clinton

Haydar, Amir Ali

Hegarty, Matthew Ralph, Mr

Hoger, Charles Anthony

Holton, Mark John, Mr

Hood, Michel John-Bruce

Hopkins, Judith Anne

Howard, Bianca Lea

Jerome, Shaylene Irene Joyce, Miss

Jones, Tabitha Crystal

Kennedy, Matthew Garry William, Mr

Lapworth-Gowland, Brianne Lesley, Miss

Liedemann, Dailin Warren

Lurton, Benjamin Kevin, Mr

Mcmaster, Kelly June

Michelon, Siobhann Cheyenne Beverle, Miss

Moore, Jasmine, Miss

Moroney, Terence Michael

Nash, Shania Rose

Oberle, Gregory James, Mr

Ogden, Prudence Alexandra Rose

Olsens, Leah

Owen, Sandra Jane, Miss

Owens, Mark William

Parker, Matthew Paul Fredrick

Peacock, Luke David

Porter, Derek, Mr

Price, Jason Douglas, Mr

Rae, Rodney Shane

Roberts, Rhys Christopher, Mr

Robertson, Alan Mark, Mr

Robinson, Ben John, Mr

Ryan, Mark Darren

Schultz, Carl Patrick, Mr

Skvaridlo, Joshua Mark

Spillane, Andrianne Maree

Stanton, Terrence Darryl, Mr

Strickland, Leim Douglas

Swan, Nicholas Wayne

Tebbutt, Sinead Renee

Tessmann, Gavin Wayne

Thompson, Kayla Louise

Vaaua, Rex Aliver Kari, Mr

Waldron, Anthony James, Mr

Watcho, Neil Russell Samuel

Weston, Kayla Leigh, Miss

Whitfield, Reagan Bevan

Wilson, Brendan Christopher

South Burnett

