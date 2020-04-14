NAMED: Who was fined in Murgon court

Who appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court, what they did and the fine they received.

Man fined after refusing breath test

WHEN police attended a domestic disturbance at 11.10pm on October 4 and called on Kerrod James Frahm to take part in a breath test he refused.

When the 28-year-old faced Murgon Magistrates Court on November 5 police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Frahm, who smelled of alcohol, told police he had arrived an hour earlier but later changed his version of events and said he arrived up to five hours earlier.

Defence lawyer Ms Graham said Frahm, who had worked all day and was having trouble with his parents, believed he didn't have to provide a sample.

Following the incident he spent five hours in the watch house.

He was fined $250 for failing to provide a specimen of breath or saliva to be tested and a conviction was recorded.

Woman on street, charged with drug possession

RHONDA Jean Purcell faced Murgon Magistrate Court charged with possession of dangerous drugs after she was stopped on the street in Murgon at 10pm on October 10.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said police found she had 0.45 grams of marijuana and hadn't had a drug offence since 2012.

She was fined $299 and a conviction was recorded.

Man refuses blood test, fronts court

WHEN the equipment failed to work at a roadside breath test Samuel Robert Keok refused to go to hospital for a blood test.

This was after he produced a positive sample of saliva to a test at 11am on September 24.

He faced Murgon Magistrate Court charged with failing to provide a specimen or breath.

He was fined $750 for failing to provide a specimen of breath or blood for analysis and disqualified from driving for six months.