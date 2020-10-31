Nanango candidates present their plans to tackle crime

This election, crime has been one of the biggest issues in the minds of voters – here’s what the candidates running for the seat of Nanango have to say on their plans for to tackle the problem.

This election, crime has been one of the biggest issues in the minds of voters – here’s what the candidates running for the seat of Nanango have to say on their plans for to tackle the problem.

This election, crime has been one of the biggest issues in the minds of voters.

Crime has always been a hot button topic during campaigns, but with concerns over an increase in youth crime, and drug offences soaring - this issue is bigger than ever.

In the Burnett region, drug offences are at an all time high in Kingaroy with an up to two week waiting lists to get in to a drug diversion program.

To help voters make an informed decision this election, the South Burnett Times reach out to the five candidates running for the seat of Nanango and asked them a series of questions on their plans to tackle crime.

What will you do to reduce crime across the South Burnett?

A local magistrate said around 50% of cases he oversees are meth related. How will you reduce the amount of meth on the streets?

How will you reduce the amount of youth crime in the region?

How will you create jobs for young people to combat youth crime?

With just short of 2000 drug offences over the past two years, how will you combat the growing drug problem in the region?

These were their responses:

Deb Frecklington - LNP

I support tougher laws to support our hardworking police men and women who are trying to keep our communities safe.

It’s not good enough for local residents to go to bed wondering if their car will still be there in the morning.

The LNP has announced a comprehensive crackdown on crime, including:

Monitoring youth offenders on bail – 24/7

Mandatory detention for third conviction

Scrap youth bail homes

Increase early intervention

We will end Labor’s fixation on jail as a last resort.

We know that the biggest contribution to crime and drug addiction is a lack of hope, and participation in the economy. If we can give people a job, we give them hope and a chance of getting ahead with their families.

Mark Stapleton - Labor

The Palaszczuk Government has announced an additional 2,025 police over five years because we know if you want to keep Queenslanders it is to properly fund and resource the Queensland police personnel.

John Harbison - Greens

We need a just and effective criminal justice system that protects the community, reduces the social impacts of crime, and addresses the root causes of crime, such as poverty, unemployment, abuse and neglect.

We need to invest in job creation and essential services, along with drug and rehabilitation programs to reduce the likelihood of people falling into criminal behaviour and give everyone a decent shot at life.

We need more services to prevent the over-representation of Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander people in the criminal justice system, as well as people with intellectual disabilities, mental illnesses and substance addiction.

We need criminal justice policies that are rational and evidence-based instead of the simplistic ‘law and order’ campaigns being offered up by the major parties.

One Nation candidate Tony Scrimshaw and Legalise Cannabis QLD candidate Maggie O’Rance did not respond to the South Burnett Times’ questions.