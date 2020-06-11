NANANGO CAR CHASE: All the latest details revealed

NANANGO CHASE: Officer in Charge of Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant David Tierney has set the record straight following a dramatic chase in Nanango yesterday. (Photo: FILE)

NANANGO CHASE: Officer in Charge of Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant David Tierney has set the record straight following a dramatic chase in Nanango yesterday. (Photo: FILE)

FOLLOWING Queensland Police Service reports and talk in the community of a vehicle chase and gunshots occurring in Nanango yesterday afternoon, Officer in Charge of Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant David Tierney has set the record straight this morning.

"At approximately 11:30am on Wednesday, June 11 police received information of a male person behaving suspiciously at the BP Nanango," he said.

"On arrival police observed the man beside a Maroon Holden. The man has then entered the vehicle and has driven off.

"They have left a 30-year-old Benarkin woman at the service station. Police have attempted to intercept the vehicle, which contained the driver and a male passenger. The vehicle failed to stop with police losing sight of the vehicle."

Police from Nanango and Kingaroy later found the vehicle on Mercer-Springate Rd.

Upon seeing the police, the two men ran off into bushland.

"Police gave chase on foot and subsequently located a 19-year-old Nanango man," Snr Sgt Tierney said.

"Police also located a bag, belonging to the 30-year-old woman near the vehicle which contained GHB and drug utensils.

"The third man and driver remains outstanding, however he is known to police."

The 19-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been given bail.

The man is due to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 16 for allegedly breaching bail.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils and failing to dispose of a syringe.

Snr Sgt Tierney confirmed investigations were continuing.