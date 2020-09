Paramedics have transported a young man to Kingaroy Hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Nanango. File Photo.

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway, about three kilometres north of Nanango.

According to a QAS spokesman, a young man, reportedly in his teens, was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with minor injuries.

A QFES spokeswoman said the car caught fire after the crash, leading to a small blaze in the surrounding grass area.

Three crews arrived on scene at 2.45 and had the fire under control by 3pm.