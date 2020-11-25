Nanango community rakes in $2 million from recycled cans

SINCE the Containers for Change scheme launched in 2018, the greater Nanango community has recycled over 20 million cans, bottles and plastic containers.

Through their recycling efforts, $2 million has been injected back into the local economy, with a local scouts group raising an impressive $15,000.

The Bunya District Scout Group has promoted their willingness to accept donated containers at a weekly sausage sizzle they hold outside Kingaroy business Crowies’ Paints.

What began as a weekly barbecue and a call to action for people to drop off their unwanted containers, combined with other collection efforts, has netted local scouts over 150,000 containers and $15,000 in extra funds.

Bunya District Scout Group volunteer Mike Murphy collecting containers. Photo/Contributed

Bunya District Scout Group secretary Lorraine Keenan said they started with the scheme very early.

“It was December 2018 and Simon Gibson from Crowies’ Paints let us have a sausage sizzle on Saturday morning out the front of his shop,” Ms Keenan said.

“We let the community know that we were going to accept donated containers and we would be collecting bottles, cans and plastics.

“Pretty soon everyone got to know we would be there and drop off their donated containers.

“They even drop bags off during the week and Simon holds them for us.”

According to the Courier Mail, as of August 2020, the Wide Bay region experienced a 26 per cent increase of containers recycled per person from the same time last year.

The average person recycled 192 cans in that period.

The Bunya District Scout Group also targeted local businesses and special events as an avenue to collect large numbers of containers.

“It is the major part of our fundraising for the year. It helps pay for trips away and camps, and things that every group needs like public liability insurance,’ Ms Keenan said.

“The Kingaroy Speedway run a three-day event and at that we collected 22,000 containers in the one weekend.”

Crowies Paint owner Simon Gibson. Photo/Contributed

Ken Noye is the chief executive of Container Exchange, the not for profit organisation that administers the Containers for Change scheme.

He said the ability for community groups to find the funds they needed to operate was a big advantage of the scheme that began in November 2018.

“Groups like the Bunya District Scout Group have shown that 10 cent refunds can add up to a substantial amount for community groups and charities who need to raise funds,” Mr Noye said.

“It is a win-win situation for everyone, including the environment.

“You can return containers to receive a refund, or donate your containers to groups who collect them like the Scouts, or returning containers to a Container Refund Point (CRP) and quote the group’s unique Scheme ID.

“We have an ambitious target to collect 85% of all beverage containers sold in the state by July 2022, and all Queenslanders need to get behind the scheme and strive to reach this mark for the good of the environment.”

Anyone can support the Bunya District Scout Group simply by quoting their unique Scheme ID C10233920 when donating containers at a CRP.