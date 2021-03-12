NANANGO COURT: Weapons and drugs uncovered in raid

Ecstasy, cannabis and weapons were uncovered in a raid on a couple‘s home a Nanango court has heard. Picture: Marc McCormack

A Booie couple have faced court after police raided their home and discovered cannabis plants, ecstasy and several restricted weapons including nun chucks and a rifle.

Andrew Kevin Turmaine and his partner Suzanne Peta Allen appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 11) to plead guilty to 11 charges between them in total, stemming from a raid on their home on February 15.

Turmaine, 59, was charged with five offences – producing cannabis, possessing ecstasy, possessing a pipe used for smoking a dangerous drug, possessing category M throwing stars and possessing nunchucks.

Allen, 53, was charged with six offences – production of cannabis, possessing cannabis, possessing a pipe, possessing a stoker, possessing a telescopic baton, and possessing a category A rim-fire rifle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the raid uncovered two cannabis plants which both Turmaine and Allen had cared for and watered, along with less than a gram of cannabis, ecstasy, multiple drug utensils, two throwing stars, the nun chucks, the baton and the rifle.

Sergeant Gangemi said Allen told police she had acquired the rifle “two days earlier”.

The couple was represented in court by solicitor Mark Werner.

Mr Werner told the court Turmaine was on a disability support pension due to spinal injuries, and he was using cannabis to manage his pain.

The court also heard Allen had significant health issues that precluded her from using opioid pain relief.

“(She) suffers from cardiomyopathy, she’s had several heart failures and is medicated for that but can’t use opioids, so she has been using cannabis,” Mr Werner said.

He also said the throwing stars and nunchucks had been a gift to Turmaine.

“(The weapons) were a present, certainly he hasn‘t been out and about with any of these weapons – they’ve just been in his home as decorations,” he said.

Finally he noted the rifle had belonged to Allen‘s father.

“Her father passed away, the gun was dropped off at her house two days prior to the police raid and was to go to her brother,” he said.

“He let them know that he didn’t want it. It’s .22 single-shot – they were going to hand it into the police, but they just hadn’t got around to it.”

Neither of the couple had any criminal history.

Magistrate Sinclair took into account their early please and also noted they were both mature persons with no history.

Both were fined $500 each for all charges, referred to SPER, with no convictions recorded.

The seized items were forfeited.

