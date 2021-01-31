Menu
UPGRADES: Re-roofing works are schedule to begin at the Nanango Energy Centre later this month.
Council News

Nanango Energy Centre to temporarily close for upgrades

Dominic Elsome
31st Jan 2021 2:30 PM
South Burnett Regional Council has commissioned contractors to commence re-roofing of the Nanango

Energy Centre.

The current solar panels installed on the Centre will be removed and reinstated during these works.

Construction works, funded through the State Government’s Works for Queensland program, are scheduled to begin on Tuesday 9 February 2021 with an anticipated completion date of Saturday 27 February 2021.

To provide a safe work environment, the Nanango Energy Centre will be closed to the public from Tuesday 9 February 2021 for the duration of the works, reopening Sunday 28 February 2021.

Members of the public should be aware that there may be general worksite noises and vehicle movements to and around the job site during this time.

Council and the construction team will be mindful that surrounding businesses will be trading as per normal.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates businesses and the community for their patience while works are in progress.

For further information regarding the project please contact Council’s Property team on 4189 9100 or email info@sbrc.qld.gov.au.

