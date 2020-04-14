Nanango farmers to take on national challenge

CHALLENGERS: Nanango farmers Rodney and Jenness Blanch will be competing in round one of the national Multimin Performance Ready Challenge. Photo: Kyleen Partridge

CHALLENGERS: Nanango farmers Rodney and Jenness Blanch will be competing in round one of the national Multimin Performance Ready Challenge. Photo: Kyleen Partridge

NANANGO farmer Rodney Blanch will be one of the first of up to 75 Aussie farmers to take on the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge.

The 12-month program allows Australian farmers to experience first-hand the benefits of trace mineral management at high-demand production times in sheep and cattle.

Mr Blanch will share his journey and results using Multimin in his livestock operation.

The producer and his wife Jenness have run a mixed farming operation in Nanango for 36 years.

They have stud charolais cattle, commercial cattle, and grow lucerne and grain crops.

The Nanango farmers will be joined by 12 other entrants in the challenge’s first round.

Each challenger will be guided by veterinarians, livestock nutrition experts and their local Virbac representative as they use their supplies of Multimin to test the effects on animal fertility, health and ultimately their financial bottom line.

Mr and Mrs Blanch grow pasture for their cattle, and then prepare cattle for sale with a grain and silage mix.

All cattle are inoculated with a drench and Multimin.

The multimineral is used to make breeders fertile and is also used on young cattle in weaning time.

This process has worked for Mr and Mrs Blanch for many years and has proved its worth to their operation.

They recently had some bulls’ semen tested and all came back about 85 per cent.

Mr Blanch said he hoped by tailoring his Multimin program that he would increase fertility, conception and productivity.

Multimin marketing manager Dr Jerry Liu said the competition provided the opportunity to raise healthier stock.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our first challengers to gain expert support from some of Australia’s most experienced animal experts as they hone their operations,” Dr Liu said.

Two challengers from each of the four rounds will be selected to compete in the finals, where the winning challenger will be chosen by expert judges.

An additional people’s choice winner from the eight finalists will be chosen by the public and awarded a further six-month supply of Multimin.

Challengers go into the running to win an overseas trip for two to the US tailored to their professional development and farming system, plus a 12-month supply of Multimin.

Second and third runners-up will also receive six months worth of free Multimin.

The challenge remains open for applicants for rounds two, three and four.

Anyone interested is invited to apply at www.multiminchallenge.com.