Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

Andrew and Shian Scale with Tamara and Neil Rowe and Damian Fletcher with their two pets Sherlock Holmes and Panda. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Andrew and Shian Scale with Tamara and Neil Rowe and Damian Fletcher with their two pets Sherlock Holmes and Panda. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER living with a rare genetic disease for her entire life, Shian Scale, 20, has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life changing assistance dog.

Like both her mother and grandfather, Shian was born with Epidermolysis bullosa, a group of rare genetic diseases that cause very fragile skin.

In Shian’s case, she is susceptible to getting blisters all over her body on the inside and out.

Shian said getting an assistance dog would change her life.

“It would absolutely mean the world to me, my quality of life has been pretty crap recently and a support dog would make a big difference in me being able to live a somewhat normal life,” Shian said.

“One of the biggest challenges of living with EB is just walking and moving around the house and an assistance dog would really help my mobility.

“Even just doing a load of dishes, my hands will blister to the point where I can no longer use them and if it’s a hot day I sometimes just lay there in pain all day.”

Shian Scale with her cat Sherlock Holmes. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

After growing up in Nanango, Shian moved to Toowoomba for schooling before moving to Melbourne with her husband Andrew Scale.

They managed to get back to Nanango before the borders closed where they are currently living with Shian’s parents and grandfather.

Shian said an assistance dog would not just help her physically but it would also be huge for her mental health.

“Having the dog to help me around the house would be really beneficial but it would really help psychologically in getting me out of the house and doing normal everyday things,” Shian said.

“By having the dog from when it’s a puppy and being involved with it through its training we will grow a really strong bond.

“I decided to use GoFundMe as I thought it would be the most accessible way to raise money.

“Being disabled my whole life getting help through the different organisations can be really difficult and time consuming and honestly I am really running out of steam at the moment.”

Shian has so far raised just over $2000, of her $10,000 goal.

$5000 of that will go towards getting the dog and the other half will go towards certification, training and vet bills.

Shian’s mother Tamara Rowe said to see her daughter smiling with a support dog would mean a lot.

“It would probably mean more from an emotional and psychological point of view, especially after an abusive situation we came from where I saw her go into her shell when she is normally a bright and positive person,” Mrs Rowe said.

“It will enable her to feel that security and get back out feeling confident again.

“When we do go out I know it is hard for her physically so an assistance dog would be really helpful.”

Depending on whether it’s a boy or a girl Shian is thinking about naming the dog either Archie, Ellie or Epione, the goddess of soothing of pain.

To help Shian reach her goal of $10,000 click here.