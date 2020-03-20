Nanango girl riding off to play at nationals

DAKOTA Collins, from Nanango State High School, has achieved her dream and will be competing in the Australian Polocrosse Nationals this year.

Not only is she on the Queensland team, but she’s the captain of the team.

The Australian Polocrosse Nationals 2020 are being held in Ballarat from September 28 until October 4.

They were originally set to begin in the last week of March, but have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nanango State High School principal Darryl Early said the school was beyond proud of Dakota and her dedication to her sport.

“Dakota is one of our new Year 7 students, starting high school at Nanango in 2020. She has made a great start to the year being involved in class activities and working very hard,” Mr Early said.

“She is an asset to the school and we are very excited to follow her progress in polocrosse. “This is a huge achievement coming from a small rural community and requires many hours of practice and commitment outside of school hours to practice her skills while still keeping up with her school work.

“We congratulate Dakota on her dedication to both her chosen sport and school work. “Nanango SHS wishes Dakota much success in her upcoming trip to Ballarat in September.”

Dakota has been playing polocrosse since she was just five years old.

“I started playing because my whole family play including my mum, dad, aunty and uncle and my grandad and pop and cousin Charli,” she said.

“This has been one of my goals because my dad made his first Queensland team when he was 11 and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“I am very proud of my achievement and excited to play at Ballarat even though it has been postponed until September.”

To prepare Dakota has been busy training.

“We travelled down to Naracoorte South Australia in January to play as the Queensland Polocrosse season has not started yet,” she said.

“We have also been going to Tansey most weekends for practices with the Hafey family who are also playing at Ballarat.

“My favourite part about playing is the competitiveness of the sport and also there is a really fun social side to it.

“We have many friends all over the country and world because of the sport.”

Dakota said her next dream was to make an Australian polocrosse team and one day play at a world cup.