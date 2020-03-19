Nanango High smashing glass ceilings over breakfast

TO FIGHT back against sticky floors and glass ceilings, Nanango State High School sent three students along to an inspirational breakfast with guest speakers and a panel discussion in Brisbane.

Nanango State High School teacher Kayleen Freeman escorted the girls to the (QRC) Queensland Resource Council and (WIMARQ) Women in Mining and Resources Queensland Breakfast.

“Our school is a Queensland minerals and energy academy school and we do programs with stem Queensland resource council like this quite often,” Mrs Freeman said.

“The academy promotes women to go into the field after they finish school. Whether this is through university study, TAFE study, or traineeships.”

The three girls who attended were selected via an application process.

“In the end we had Taylah Kidman our school captain, Chloe Chudleigh our vice-captain, and Emily Gullen our indigenous leader attend the breakfast,” Mrs Freeman said.

The breakfast was held at the International Convention Centre in Brisbane on March 5 and there over 900 guests in attendance.

“The key note speaker Katarina Carol, the Commissioner of Police, spoke about her struggles working with the police as a woman,” Mrs Freeman said.

“She was very approachable and lovely.

“Afterwards the girls were able to go and ask her some questions.”

Mrs Freeman said the panel discussion was ‘sticky floors and glass ceilings’.

“The panel was made up of four women who had worked in different resource sectors and there was also one male who won an award for diversity in the mining industry,” she said.

“The girls were able to use the technology set up at their table to be apart of it. To ask questions and contribute.

“One young woman was a diesel fitter and she spoke about how tough it is and what barriers we need to break down for women in her industry.

“It was really interesting to hear from her. She really wanted to target schools and how schools can move into the resource centre and help get more girls working in the industry.”

Mrs Freeman said after the breakfast she spoke with the girls and asked them what they got out of the experience.

“They said they really enjoyed it and that they now know they can choose where they want to go in their life,” she said.

“They also said they learnt to be confidents enough to take on the opportunities that are coming their way.

“The girls then spoke at parade on Tuesday to the whole school about what they learnt.”

Mrs Freeman said she believed it was really important to take their students to as many events like this as possible.

“We are always looking for opportunities to create equality within our school and events like this are great for that,” she said.

“Whether this be equality with gender or for our indigenous students.

“We want our students to walk out of the gate with the confidence to never let an opportunity pass them by.”