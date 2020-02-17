Nanango jockey makes the most of home track advantage

Hannah English on Black Envy gains a strong lead during race five at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

NANANGO based jockey Hannah English and trainer Glenn Richardson had a highly successful weekend at the Nanango Races.

English raced in all six races finishing with two firsts, one third, two sixths and a fifth.

She rode Black Envy to first place in race five and Arnwood to first place in race two.

English said it was an overall successful weekend of racing.

“The races all worked out well in the end, the horses raced how we expected them to and we came away with two first place finishes,” English said.

“Arnwood was racing for the first time in six months back from a torn tendon so for her to get the win was great.

“We knew a win wasn’t far away for Black Envy who loves racing on the home track.”

English has recently completed her apprenticeship to become a full-time qualified jockey and trains out of the Nanango racetrack.

Having the race at home is a big advantage according to English who said her horses love the home track.

“The horses have extra energy by not having to travel far and they certainly like racing on their home track,” English said.

“Some horses don’t mind the travel but quite often when you take a horse three or four hours it will run a little slower.

“I know every inch of the Nanango track and know the best parts to race so racing at home is definitely an advantage for me.”

Weather permitting, English will head to the Warwick racetrack tomorrow and will then race in Toowoomba on Saturday.