Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah English on Black Envy gains a strong lead during race five at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).
Hannah English on Black Envy gains a strong lead during race five at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).
Horses

Nanango jockey makes the most of home track advantage

Tristan Evert
17th Feb 2020 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NANANGO based jockey Hannah English and trainer Glenn Richardson had a highly successful weekend at the Nanango Races.

English raced in all six races finishing with two firsts, one third, two sixths and a fifth.

She rode Black Envy to first place in race five and Arnwood to first place in race two.

English said it was an overall successful weekend of racing.

“The races all worked out well in the end, the horses raced how we expected them to and we came away with two first place finishes,” English said.

“Arnwood was racing for the first time in six months back from a torn tendon so for her to get the win was great.

“We knew a win wasn’t far away for Black Envy who loves racing on the home track.”

English has recently completed her apprenticeship to become a full-time qualified jockey and trains out of the Nanango racetrack.

Having the race at home is a big advantage according to English who said her horses love the home track.

“The horses have extra energy by not having to travel far and they certainly like racing on their home track,” English said.

“Some horses don’t mind the travel but quite often when you take a horse three or four hours it will run a little slower.

“I know every inch of the Nanango track and know the best parts to race so racing at home is definitely an advantage for me.”

Weather permitting, English will head to the Warwick racetrack tomorrow and will then race in Toowoomba on Saturday.

hannah english nanango race club nanango races south burnett horse racing south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        premium_icon Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        News She will be among 74 other women to be part of the new era at UQ.

        RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        premium_icon RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        Shooting Over 86 competitors from around the state took part in the Kingaroy Clay Target...

        NAMED: All 14 people appearing in District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: All 14 people appearing in District Court today

        News All the names of the alleged criminals due to appear in Kingaroy District Court...

        VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        premium_icon VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        News Authorities declare house fire a crime scene.