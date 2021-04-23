Nanango man charged after serious assault on an elderly man

A drunken argument ended in a court date for a Nanango man after an elderly person was pushed to the ground. File Photo.

A drunken squabble ended in a court date for a Nanango man after an elderly person was pushed to the ground.

According to Nanango officer-in-charge Sergeant Brett Smith at 8.20pm last night, April 22, police were called to a private property on Cooyar Court after a 62-year-old man was allegedly pushed to the ground.

The alleged victim suffered minor injuries.

During the arrest the offender was allegedly found in possession of cannabis

The man was charged with serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs.

He will face Nanango Magistrates Court on June 17.