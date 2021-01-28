Nanango man crashes car more than four times the limit

Menu
From a drink drive to drug possession, here’s what Nanango police dealt with this past week.
Crime

Holly Cormack
28th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A Nanango’s man will face court after recording a whooping 0.214 blood alcohol reading over the weekend.

At 11am on January 24, 2021, Nanango Police attended a single-car crash on Hazeldean Road, Nanango.

The 20 year old male driver submitted a positive roadside breath test and was detained for further testing, subsequently recording a 0.214 BAC.

The driver was charged with High Range drink driving and is due to appear at Nanango Magistrates Court next month.

Between 8am and 9am on January 24, a set of keys was stolen from the Nanango Caravan and Motorhome Park.

It is believed that some juveniles were loitering on the grounds at the time.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Nanango Police on 4171 6333 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

On January 25, police were conducting patrols of the D’Aguilar Highway Nanango when they intercepted a 49-year-old man.

Police will allege he was in possession of a quantity of amphetamine and Cannabis.

The man will appear in Nanango Magistrates Court in March charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

South Burnett

