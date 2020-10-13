Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nanango Star Motel owner Andrew Beck with newly installed Tesla vehicle charger. Photo: Dominic Elsome
Nanango Star Motel owner Andrew Beck with newly installed Tesla vehicle charger. Photo: Dominic Elsome
Business

Nanango motel embraces future with electric car chargers

Dominic Elsome
13th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NANANGO hotel has embraced the future, installing electric vehicle chargers for its guests.

The Nanango Star Motel is now home to two Tesla chargers available for guests to use, and owner Andrew Beck said the move was about embracing the future.

“I reckon in 10 years, maybe 20 years, there won’t be many petrol cars around … so why not get ahead,” Mr Beck said.

The new facilities are the first of their kind in Nanango.

The two chargers are ‘slow’ chargers which take about 8 hours to fully recharge an electric vehicle.

Mr Beck said he had the slow chargers installed rather than fast chargers to encourage drivers to spend money in the town.

“They have to stay overnight – it makes business for me but also if people then stay overnight, it brings more money into town,” he said.

Nanango Star Motel owner Andrew Beck with newly installed Tesla vehicle charger. Photo: Dominic Elsome
Nanango Star Motel owner Andrew Beck with newly installed Tesla vehicle charger. Photo: Dominic Elsome

Guests wanting to use the chargers will be billed an extra $20 a night to use them.

“It’s a lot less than a tank of petrol,” he said.

While Mr Beck had only seen a few electric and hybrid vehicles pass through town, he expected the number to grow as EVs became more common as well as the motel now being listed as a charging point on apps.

And even if the service becomes popular, Mr Beck didn’t expect his electricity bills to skyrocket.

“They reckon with the slow charging one’s it’s almost like leaving a light on overnight,” he said.

He’s also considering moving to an electric vehicle himself once his wife’s petrol-powered car dies.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Training pathway keeping Burnett health professionals local

        Premium Content Training pathway keeping Burnett health professionals local

        Community Queensland Health’s Allied Health Rural Development Pathway is creating a program for rural health professionals to stay local.

        Man transported to hospital after smashing into cow

        Premium Content Man transported to hospital after smashing into cow

        News A man has been taken to hospital with neck and head pain after his vehicle collided...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing before Murgon Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing before Murgon Court today

        Crime HERE are the names of everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today.

        RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Premium Content RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Parenting How government assessors rated every Queensland childcare centre