ACT NOW: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington is calling for change so the state election can still be held in October. Photo: Liam Kidston
News

Nanango MP demands changes to secure October election

Laura Blackmore
29th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
AS THE election voting period ended at 6pm last night across Queensland, Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said she wanted the government to reconsider how they would handle the people who didn’t vote.

This comes as up to 800,000 Queenslanders who were eligible to vote in one of the 77 local government elections and two by-elections held this weekend may not have participated in the compulsory voting system.

Ms Frecklington said it had already been a testing time for the state amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to worsen.

“I want to thank Queenslanders for voting over the past few weeks under difficult circumstances,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The results of these elections will not be known until all the votes are counted, including the many postal votes.

“It is clear many people didn’t want to risk voting because they were anxious about catching coronavirus.”

The Member for Nanango said she had a number of recommendations for the state government on how to manage the residents who didn’t vote.

“I am calling on the state government to respond to this in two ways,” she said.

“Firstly, anyone who didn’t vote should not be fined.

“Secondly, the Electoral Commission of Queensland should start preparing so the state election in October can be conducted using a full postal vote.

“People shouldn’t be worried about their health when they vote,” she said.

“Postal votes are safer than attending a polling booth.”

Here’s everything that’s happened in the local government election so far for both the South Burnett Regional Council and the Cherbourg Council.

South Burnett

