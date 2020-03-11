Nanango MP slams government’s ‘soft’ approach to crime

CRIME CRACKDOWN: Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington doesn’t want home invasions, vandalism and car thefts to become the “new norm” in the South Burnett. Picture: Contributed

STATE Opposition Leader and Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, is again calling on the State Government to crack down on youth crime in the South Burnett.

Ms Frecklington said she had been urging the State Government for more than two years to put more boots on the ground to get the crime wave in the region under control.

“This community has genuine concerns about youth crime but Annastacia Palaszczuk is failing to listen,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Labor is soft on criminals and their plan won’t work to cut crime here in the South Burnett.

“The South Burnett deserves immediate action on youth crime but community safety in this region is clearly not a priority for Labor.

Ms Frecklington cited a number of reasons as to why the region needed tougher penalties for criminals.

“Home invasions, vandalism and car thefts can’t be allowed to become the norm here,” she said.

“I’ve written to Labor’s Police Minister on three separate occasions seeking intervention and the need for a stronger police presence in Murgon and Cherbourg.

“I’ve led two petitions with more than 1200 signatures and the community has been loud and clear – enough is enough.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington says community safety should be a priority. Photo: Liam Kidston

Ms Frecklington said an LNP government would change legislation to ensure residents in the South Burnett and communities across Queensland felt safer.

“The LNP will shut the revolving door of justice by giving our police tough new laws and the resources they need to protect people and their property,” she said.

“As a priority, the LNP will bring back breach of bail for juveniles as an offence and scrap Labor’s ‘catch and release’ laws.

“No more slaps on the wrists, no more cotton gloves.

“There will be jail time and true consequences for criminal activity under the LNP.

“The only way to cut crime in the South Burnett is to change the government.”

The Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan’s office has been contacted for comment.