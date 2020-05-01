Nanango MP starts petition to gain funds for businesses

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Practicing good social distancing, Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington visited small business Burtons Shoes to help promote 'Buy Local'. Photo: Contributed

MEMBER for Nanango Deb Frecklington is calling on local residents to stand up for small businesses that she said had been ignored by the State Government in the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Frecklington said Queensland was the only state where small businesses were not being given emergency assistance grants by their state government.

“This decision shows that Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad don’t value our small businesses,” Ms Frecklington said.

“I’m urging residents to sign a petition demanding the Palaszczuk Labor Government reverse its decision.

“There are more than 438,000 small businesses in Queensland, including thousands right here in the South Burnett, and they are doing it tough right now.

“Labor is ignoring these businesses, but the LNP isn’t.”

In order to create change, Mrs Frecklington said she started a petition to put pressure on the State Government to increase the support they were giving small businesses.

“I’m asking people who value our small businesses to sign our petition and send a message to Annastacia Palaszczuk that she must act,” she said.

“It’s time to give our small businesses in the South Burnett the same support that small businesses get in every other state.”

She said about 97 per cent of Queensland’s small businesses had not received a dollar of coronavirus payroll tax relief from the State Government as their annual wage bills did not meet the $1.3m payroll tax threshold.

Meanwhile, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia have all introduced direct grants of between $10,000 – $17,500 for small businesses.

Ms Frecklington said she urged locals to sign the petition via the website here.