Nanango Pie Van’s back in business

OPEN: The Nanango Pie Van is back in business with new owners Lyn and Michael Mangan. Photo: Madeline Grace

THE iconic Nanango Pie Van is finally back in business after almost a year off the road.

The Mangan family bought the business at the end of last year, and relaunched it last Thursday after giving the van a makeover.

Lyn Mangan and her son Michael have been getting up at the crack of dawn to have the van up and running between 5.30 and 6am since the reopening.

“We thought we’d try our hands at something new as a family,” Mrs Mangan said.

“We’ve done a bit of farming and have been in the South Burnett for maybe 20 years.

“We had our eyes on the van for the past few years, so when it went on sale we snapped it up.

“It took a long time for us to do the van up, especially to the latest food standards.

“But it was all worth it and now here we are continuing the legacy of the Nanango Pie Van.”

The pie van has been serving customers in the region for more than 30 years, and it’s believed to have had six owners before the Mangans bought the business.

Mrs Mangan said she and Michael had felt welcomed by the community since the reopening, and had even sold out of pies on a few occasions.

“We’re excited to see what the future brings,” Mrs Mangan said.

If you’re driving on the D’Agauilar Highway into Nanango from Yarraman, you will spot the van on your left. Heading out of Nanango towards Yarraman, the van will be on your right.

It’s hard to miss — just look out for the bright Aussie sunset painted on the van.