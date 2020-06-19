Nanango race club ready to welcome back country racing

RACING IS BACK Hannah English on Black Envy gains a strong lead during race five at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

RACING IS BACK Hannah English on Black Envy gains a strong lead during race five at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

SOUTH Burnett punters have a lot to look forward to with the Nanango Race Club set to host three races for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Races are set to take place in August, September and December, which the Nanango Race Club president Andrew Green said is the first race since February.

“It will be nice to finally have some races back, it’s been a long time since our last meet,’ Green said.

“Everyone one at the club is pretty excited and we have been keeping the track in good condition over the break.

“We have also received a new grant, which will go towards replacing some of our trackside towers.”

READ MORE:

Nanango ‘once the ultra-running capital of the world’

Five-year-old angler reels in 51cm yellowbelly

South Burnett runner escapes American virus epicentre

The Nanango Race Club have received $65,000 from the state government as part of their unite and recover plan.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the projects had been approved under the second round of funding, which means jobs and a boost to the economies in Queensland’s smaller communities.

“Coming at this time, when the global economy is taking blow after blow as a result of the pandemic, this funding is yet another avenue for Queensland to unite and recover,” Hinchliffe said.

“We’re expecting to announce a third round before the end of the year, which again means jobs and another decent shot in the arm of the economies of successful communities.

“Country racing is the heartbeat of many communities across Queensland.

“The majority of our non-TAB clubs have had their meetings either cancelled or postponed during COVID-19 and, as such, their capacity to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements has been further diluted.

“The Country Racing Support Package has delivered great results for Queensland’s racing industry and the latest round of CRP funding will be warmly welcomed across the State.”