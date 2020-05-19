Nanango Stags rugby league team of the decade

OVER the past 10 years the Nanango Stags have been a fierce side in the South Burnett competition, claiming the 2018 premiership.

The 2018 side was the first Stags team to take out the competition in the past 16 years.

The current Stags coach Matt Heir along with other members from the club have put together the best 20 to pull on the Stags jersey over the past decade.

Coach: Lionel McDonald – Great tactician, remember the Bush Ranger, popular coach

Assistant Coach: Dion Williams

1. Fullback: Craig Melvill – A safe and brilliant support player

2. Wing: Shane Williams – Good defensive winger, never far from the football

3. Centre: Kieran Harvey – Good all-round footballer with pace and good skills

4. Centre: Patrick McCallum – Strong defensive centre, quick by foot with good ball skills

5. Wing: Shannon Smallwood – Quick, good goal kicker, trusty under the high ball

6. Five-eighth: Joel Smallwood – Stags legend on and off the field, captain, great leader with an ability to make the outside backs look good

7. Halfback: Blake Harvey – Highly skilled number seven with a good football brain

8. Front Row: Robert Ryan – Stag junior, mobile tough forward with strong defence and work ethic

9. Hooker: Brent Greenslade – Stag junior, always in the action

10. Front Row: Bradley Staples – Tough as a tank, no nonsense front rower, leader of the pack

11. Second Row: Richard Ryan – Stag junior, with his brother Robert gives the forward pack a hard edge

12. Second Row: John Alexander – Work horse, ran tough, back rower with all the skills

13. Lock: Nathan Weimer – Athletic, mobile number 13, never plays a poor game

14: Interchange: Lochlin Smith – Classy number 1, safe under pressure, deadly goal kicker

15: Interchange: Ashley Smallwood – Utility player, genuine try scorer and goal kicker

16: Interchange: Rhyse Simpson: Stags junior, safe outside back with all the skills

17: Interchange: Drew Jackson – Big player, does the hard yards in the middle and is reliable

18: Reserve: Dion Williams – Tough, skilful halfback. Played top football when needed, in the veteran stage, but classy all-round game. Also coached at times

19. Reserve: Kieran Douglas – Tough, played 70 minutes of a grand final with a broken collar bone, also very reliable

20. Reserve: Wayne Gilliland – Tough old school dummy half, likes the tough stuff

The Nanango Club would like to make special mention to the 2018 Grand Final winning side. They were the first team to win a Grand Final in 16 years.