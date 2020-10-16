Nanango teen takes to the skies making history in TAFE first

Megan Stephens could never be held down by your average office job. Photo/TAFE Queensland Brisbane.

THE sky's the limit for Nanango teen Megan Stephens, who at just 19 became the first ever graduate from TAFE Queensland Brisbane’s Diploma of Aviation (Commercial Pilot Licence - Aeroplane).

Megan knew the average office job could never hold her down, instead seeking out a career she’d find challenging, thrilling, and ever-changing.

“I wanted to study a qualification that would challenge me and lead to a career where I wouldn’t get bored - and becoming a pilot is exactly that,” Megan said.

“When I talk to my friends who are studying in classrooms, I’d just think, well, this week I’ve been out flying and my classroom was over the coast, Moreton Island and the inner west.”

“Now that I’m qualified, the view from my ‘office’ will always be beautiful and forever be changing.”

“Also, I’ll constantly be challenged every time I get behind the controls while exploring the world,” she said.

Megan chose to study with TAFE Queensland because the diploma only took her nine months to complete and includes 200 hours of practical flying.

“I was drawn to fixed-wing because there are so many opportunities for career progression within different industries and with the large airlines,” Megan said.

Growing up on a farm in Nanango in Queensland, Megan is now looking to start her aviation career in the agriculture industry before eventually joining the Royal Flying Doctors or becoming a flight instructor.

“It’s crazy to think that in just nine months I’ve gone from never having touched a plane to now being qualified, capable and confident enough to fly one,” she said.

“I can’t wait to take my parents for their first scenic flight. I’ll get to show them my favourite parts of the coast and whisk them over some of the amazing beaches and islands I’ve seen during my studies.”

The Diploma of Aviation (Commercial Pilot Licence - Aeroplane) (AVI50219) is a full-time, 38-week course where students complete their training with TAFE Queensland in partnership with Airwork Aviation.

In the course, students learn how to perform normal and emergency commercial pilot duties including passenger, charter, and cargo operations.

After nine short months, students gain all the knowledge and practical skills needed for a successful career as a commercial aeroplane pilot in industries including rural operations, joy-flights, air transport charter operations and search and rescue.