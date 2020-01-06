Nanango vehicle nabbed: police search continues

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR?: A vehicle very similar to this Holden ute was stolen from a Nanango residence this morning. Contact police if you have an information.

NANANGO Police are currently investigating the whereabouts of a motor vehicle after it was stolen from a Nanango residence earlier today.

A Nanango police spokesman said the vehicle was reported stolen form a South Nanango address around 7.45am this morning.

The vehicle authorities are searching for is a white Holden Rodeo 2004 dual cab model with personalised plates “PCG057”.

The spokesman said investigations are still underway and is urging anyone with information to contact the Nanango Police Station on 4171 6333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.