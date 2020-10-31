NANANGO VOTES: Everything you need to know this election
IT’S HERE.
Election day has arrived, and by the end of the night we should know who will lead the state for the next four years.
We’ve got everything you need to know to make your decision.
Or if you’ve already made up your mind up and just need to know where to vote – we’ve got you covered.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
Five candidates are currently vying for the seat of Nanango, including incumbent and state opposition leader Deb Frecklington.
Candidates will appear on the ballot in this order, click on their names to read more about them:
Tony Scrimshaw – Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation
Mark Stapleton – Australian Labor Party
Maggie O‘Rance- Legalise Cannabis Qld Party
(Note: Maggie O’Rance was contacted multiple times but did not respond.)
WHERE THEY STAND ON THE ISSUES:
To help voters make their decision, we’ve spoken to the candidates to find out what they stand on the key issues facing the state.
You can find their responses here:
ELECTION: Nanango candidates outline their economic vision
Nanango candidates present their plans to tackle crime
ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws
WHERE CAN I VOTE?
Blackbutt – Blackbutt State School 25 Crofton Street
Brooklands – Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade Lord Street, Brooklands
Cherbourg – Cherbourg Town Hall 22 Barambah Ave
Cloyna – Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Road,
Coolabunia – Coolabunia State School Cnr D‘Aguilar Highway and Mary Street
Coominya – Coominya State School 7 Cornhill Street
Cooyar – Cooyar State School 16 Gracey Street
Durong – Durong Community Hall 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road
Esk – Esk State School 49 East Street, ESK
Fernvale – Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway
Goomeri – Goomeri State School Munro Street
Inverlaw – Inverlaw Farmers Hall 1136 Kingaroy Burrandowan Rd
Kilcoy – Kilcoy Memorial Hall Kennedy Street
Kilkivan – Kilkivan State School 6 Council Street
Kingaroy – Kingaroy State High School Toomey Street
Kingaroy East – St John‘s Lutheran School 84 Ivy Street
Kumbia – Kumbia State School 22 Bell Street
Maidenwell – Maidenwell Hall Pool Street
Mondure – Mondure Public Hall 12 McConnell Way
Moore – Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall 9 Main Street
Mount Kilcoy – Mount Kilcoy State School 251 Jenkinsons Road
Mount Tarampa – Mount Tarampa State School 9 Profkes Road
Murgon – PCYC South Burnett 40-42 Macalister Street
Nanango – Nanango State School 39 Drayton Street
Proston – Proston State School 94 Rodney Street
Taabinga – Taabinga State School 2 Rae Street
Tansey – Tansey Bowls Club 21 Tansey Hall Road
Toogoolawah – Toogoolawah State School Gardner Street
Wheatlands – Wheatlands State School 422 Byee Road
Wondai – Wondai Memorial Hall Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets
Wooroolin – Wooroolin State School 34 Frederick Street
Yarraman – Yarraman State School 17 John Street