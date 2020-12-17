Nanango woman 3x limit crashes into fence, flees scene

A Nanango woman has been charged by police after drink driving and crashing into a fence. Photo/File

A NANANGO woman was caught by police walking up a Kingaroy street after allegedly crashing her car into a fence more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

On Sunday December 13 at 1am, police received reports of an intoxicated female walking up Tessmans Road, subsequently locating the 28-year-old.

Investigations revealed the woman was allegedly the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan that had crashed into a fence on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road earlier that night.

The woman allegedly provided a positive breath test of 0.163.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 and was immediately disqualified from driving.